Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here — as are ample deals for the home and kitchen. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and skin care to fitness and fashion. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re thinking about investing in a blender or upgrading your current model, Vitamix offers many different types of blenders and other kitchen appliances. Several retailers are also offering notable discounts on Vitamix models right now. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Vitamix blender Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best Prime Day Vitamix deals

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-stair average rating from 703 reviews on Amazon

Wireless connectivity, digital timer and built-in programs

This smart blender will automatically adjust blending time and speed based on container size and has multiple blend features, including pulse and manual. This blender comes with a touchscreen, programmable timer, and built-in recipes.

Lowest price since November, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 4,484 reviews on Amazon

Speed control, heating technology and self-cleaning interior

This professional-grade blender is great for meal prep: It can make large 64-ounce batches and has variable speed control to get a variety of food textures. You can even make soup — blades can reach high speeds fast enough to heat up liquid in under six minutes.

Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 5,846 reviews on Amazon

Pulse features, speed control and self-cleaning interior

This professional-grade blender has 10 speeds and a pulse feature for coarse chopping. The interior of the blender is self-cleaning (you only need dish soap and warm water) and the 64-ounce container can easily store your blend for later.

Lowest price since November, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 486 reviews on Amazon

2-liter capacity, odorless fertilization, and easy clean-up

Turn your food scraps to fertilizer in just four to eight hours – this small waste recycler can take most kitchen scraps including chicken bones, and cut down on overall food waste by 90 percent. It’s odorless, quiet and comes with a removable waste bucket and lid.

Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 643 reviews on Amazon

Variable speed settings, LED light display, and ergonomic design

This immersion blender makes cooking soups, dips and sauces easy — it comes with five variable speed settings, an LED light display and ergonomic handle design. The four-pronged blade design prevents scratching your pots and pans.

