Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re interested in wearable technology like smart watches and fitness trackers, several of these retailers are offering notable discounts on brands like Apple, Garmin and more. To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled a few of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon, along with highlighting notable deals from other counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

SKIP AHEAD Smart watches | Trackers

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Wearable tech and smartwatch sales

Best Prime Day sales on Amazon

Up to 45 percent off Fossil smartwatches

Fossil smartwatches Up to 30 percent off Garmin smartwatches

Garmin smartwatches Up to 35 percent off Samsung Galaxy watches and more

Samsung Galaxy watches and more Up to 30 percent off Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches

Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches Up to 30 percent off Tile trackers and item finders

Best Prime Day sales at other retailers

Best Prime Day wearable tech deals

Best Prime Day smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 38,496 reviews on Amazon

Always-On Retina display that's brighter outdoors

This Apple model — which immediately precedes the latest Apple Series 6 with cellular (only the red color of that version is in on sale and in stock right now) — includes similar features including GPS and the ability to answer calls and texts on your wrist. Through an app, this smartwatch can measure your blood oxygen, heart rhythm and more.

Lowest price this year, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 12,787 reviews on Amazon

High and low heart rate notifications and works with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant

One of the best fitness trackers, this model from Fitbit features built-in GPS you can use on runs, walks and more. Notably, the smartwatch includes sensors that can track your temperature while you sleep, along with your blood oxygen levels.

Lowest price this year, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 26,598 reviews on Amazon

Water-resistant and comes with a free 1-year trial of Fitbit Premium

With 20 exercise modes, you can keep track of distance, calories burned and more with this popular Fitbit model. The tracker can also trace your time in light, deep and REM sleep and give you a personalized Sleep Score, according to the brand.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 25,329 reviews on Amazon

Built-in pace coaching and automatic alerts to high or low heart rates

For running, walking or other exercises, this stylish smart watch can track various fitness goals, including telling you when you might need to speed up. It also can act as a sleep tracker and monitors stress levels.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

3.7-star average rating from 16,664 reviews on Amazon

Works with Alexa

One of the early Prime Day deals that's still live, the Amazon Halo can count steps and measure heart rates — with a Halo membership, you'll also have access to features like a Sleep Score.

Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 407 reviews on Amazon

Sunlight-readable display and GPS with preloaded maps

For those who are outdoorsy, this watch features the brand’s PacePro, which helps with pace guidance through activities. You can also store music on it through a premium streaming service like Spotify.

Lowest price since December, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,790 reviews on Amazon

Interchangeable with all Fossil 22 millimeter bands, compatible with iPhone and Android phones and three smart battery modes

This smartwatch can connect to your phone to give you notifications for calls, texts and more. It can track your steps, heart rate and more — these activity functions are linked to GPS to know your distance, too. The version designed for women is also on sale for the same price.

Best Prime Day tracker deals on Amazon

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 798 reviews on Amazon

Only compatible with Samsung Galaxy phones and requires SmartThings app to use

This tracker allows those with a Samsung Galaxy phone to help find an essential within 130 yards and control smart Galaxy devices as well.

Lowest price since November, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 43,139 reviews on Amazon

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri, water resistant and replaceable battery

You can attach Tile’s Mate to keys, bags and more — the device can then track it when it’s within 200 feet through the brand’s app. When an essential is outside of the range, you can review its most recent location on the app as well.

More wearable tech deals to shop during Prime Day

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.