Prime Day was created by Amazon, which has an affiliate relationship with Shop TODAY. If you buy something through these links, whether from Amazon or other retailers, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Right now, Amazon will pay you to spend money on the small businesses on its site. The promotion is live from now until June 20, right before Prime Day starts — June will be the earliest timing of the sales event, which Amazon created in 2015. The retailer is offering a $10 credit to use during Prime Day after you spend $10 on select small business products as part of its Support Small promotion — you can only get the $10 once. In order to be eligible for the promotion, you must be a Prime member.

According to Amazon, there are tens of thousands of products eligible for the promotion, ranging from grooming products to electronics. All of the products eligible for the promotion can be found at amazon.com/supportsmall. To help simplify your shopping experience, we rounded up some notable items included in the promotion across multiple categories, including home and kitchen, pet supplies and more.

Best items on Amazon from small businesses

These pressed vinyl placemats are relatively affordable — and with the Support Small promotion, they practically pay for themselves. They come in a pack of four, and can choose from several colors and designs, ranging from a copper-toned mat shaped like a maple leaf to a gold mat designed like a doily. The placemats have a 4.7-star average rating from nearly 4,000 reviews.

This acrylic cake stand can serve many functions — according to the brand, it can also be used as a serving dish, punch bowl, salad bowl and serving tray for chips and salsa, veggies and dip and the like. Since it’s made of acrylic, it’s relatively lightweight compared to glass stands, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. It has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 4,600 Amazon shoppers.

This relaxing spa gift set includes nine essentials for a spa day: a citrus soap bar, grapefruit body oil, facial clay mask, shower steamer, natural lip balm, soy candle, cosmetic bag and white sponge. All of the products come organized neatly in a box adorned with flowers, making it a great potential gift for friends and loved ones. The gift set has a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 300 reviews.

If you’re looking to infuse your decor with some steampunk flair, you might like this handmade desk lamp from Urban Industrial Craft. Made from steel pipes, the lamp features two 40-watt Edison bulbs and you can choose from four socket colors and three wood finishes to match your existing decor. It currently has a 4.8-star average rating from 39 reviews.

According to Avantree, these over-the-ear headphones use Active Noise Canceling (ANC) technology to limit the amount of background noise that filters through while you enjoy music, podcasts and more. While using ANC, the brand says the headphones have 21 hours of battery life — and with regular Bluetooth mode, they have up to 35 hours of battery life. A detachable boom microphone makes it easier to talk during Zoom meetings, and buttons on the side allow you to control the volume, skip songs and use Siri or Google Assistant. The Avantree headphones have a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 800 reviews.

A great option for pet parents, this portable water dispenser is designed to fold in half when it’s not in use, making it easy to bring with you on the go. When your pet does get thirsty, all you have to do is unfold it and press the button, and water will empty into the trough for them to drink. It also has a built-in carbon filter to remove any potential contaminants from your pet’s water. A bestseller on Amazon, the water bottle boasts a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 600 reviews.

Right now, you can buy one of the best untucked men’s button-down shirts as part of Amazon’s Support Small promotion. UNTUCKit — which, like the name suggests, is designed to be worn untucked — is made with wrinkle-resistant fabric and can be washed at home, the brand says. This specific style is good for anyone who’s preparing for a return to the office.

If you’re looking to fill your home with a sweet scent, this diffuser set from Sweet Water Decor comes in several appealing options, ranging from Fresh Coffee to Mango Coconut. All of the diffuser sets come with 3.5 ounces of liquid that the brand says can last more than 3 months.

Made from reclaimed wood, this handmade coffee table comes with a storage desk underneath for all of your odds and ends. It has a distressed finish and an antique off-white color that will fit in well with farmhouse decor.

For those who are handy around the house, this universal socket grip features adapter attachments that can turn your electric drill into a socket driver that can handle bolts, nuts, wings, hooks and more. A top pick on Amazon, it has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 10,800 shoppers.

A fun vessel for enjoying drinks this summer, this 21-ounce stemless wine glass features an abstract ocean and sand design. It’s dishwasher-safe and the brand says that every single glass is one of a kind since they are all hand painted.

