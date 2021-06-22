Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re shopping for pet supplies like beds, toys and more, many of these retailers are offering savings on products for cats and dogs. Many vacuums made specifically to get rid of pet hair are discounted, too.
To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best pet products Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Pet product sales
Best Prime Day sales on Amazon
- Up to 30 percent off AmazonBasics pet essentials
- Up to 30 percent off Zesty Paws dog supplements
- Up to 40 percent off Wag and Kitzy products
Best Prime Day sales at other retailers
- Chewy: Up to 50 percent off pet supplies
- Overstock: Up to 20 percent off select pet supplies
- Target: Up to 25 percent off select pet tech items and pet accessories
- Walmart: Up to 50 percent off pet supplies
- Wayfair: Up to 60 percent off pet essentials
Best Prime Day deals
Best Prime Day dog deals
Furbo Dog Camera
- Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 23,164 reviews on Amazon
- Full HD camera with night vision, two-way audio and treat-tossing feature
Once connected to the Furbo app, you can watch your pet through the WiFi-enabled camera when you’re not home. The camera is also compatible with Amazon Alexa.
UPSKY Portable Dog Water Bottle
- Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 6.451 reviews on Amazon
- Large water trough, leak-proof lock, can hold 15-oz. of water
Take this portable dog bottle with you while on a walk with your pet to keep them hydrated, especially in the summer months. To fill the water trough, press the button towards the top of the bottle and water will be dispensed.
Bedsure Dog Bed
- Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 238 reviews on Amazon
- Machine-washable, non-slip bottom, reversible cushion
This dog bed is available in small and medium sizes, both of which are on sale during Prime Day. The bed has raised edges around the sides and back to support your pet's head and neck while they sleep, and a low front edge for easy access. The bed is available in Grey or Camel colors.
Wellness CORE Natural Grain Free Dry Dog Food (Original Turkey & Chicken)
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,739 reviews on Amazon
- Grain-free recipe, made with ingredients like turkey, chicken, fruits and vegetables
Made for adult dogs, this food contains a high concentration of protein from fresh meat to maintain a leaner body mass and muscle tone. It also supports dogs’ skin and coat through omega fatty acids from flaxseed and salmon oil.
NVK Dog Training Collar
- Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.8-star average rating from 16,008 reviews on Amazon
- IPX7 Waterproof, remote that can support four training collars and rechargeable battery
The NVK Dog Training Collar offers three training modes: shock, vibrate and beep. It comes with one collar, a charger and a remote that has a lock to prevent a button from accidentally being pressed. Additional collars can be purchased separately.
Oneisall Cordless Dog Shaver Set
- Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 42,167 reviews on Amazon
- Six attachment combs included, adjustable blade distance and rechargeable battery
Groom your dog at home with this shaver, which is designed to operate quietly and with low vibrations so as not to alarm your pet. The shaver can be used to cut hair of different lengths and a charger, comb and scissors come with the device.
Best Prime Day cat deals
Advantage II 6-Dose Large Cat Flea Prevention
- Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 42,270 reviews on Amazon
- Made for cats over 9 pounds and six monthly applications included
Killing fleas, flea eggs and flea larvae, this topical treatment starts working within 12 hours and protects pets for up to 30 days. It comes in pre-measured tubes, is fragrance-free and is water-resistant after 24 hours. It’s also available (and on sale) for small cats.
Hill's Science Diet Adult Indoor Cat Food (Chicken recipe)
- Lowest price since September 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.8-star average rating from 6,878 reviews on Amazon
- Made for adult indoor cats and contains natural ingredients like chicken and wheat
Ingredients with natural fibers and protein promote healthy digestion and easy litter box clean up, as well as quells cats’ hunger between meals. The food is free from artificial preservatives, colors and flavors, the brand says.
Bolux Foldable Cat Litter Box
- Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.5-star average rating from 61 reviews on Amazon
- Comes with a litter scoop and features a draw design to scoop and add litter
This litter box is easy to install as it folds open and it helps prevent cats dragging litter across floors due to its front entry and top exit. The exit features small holes in the platform that wipes litter off cats’ paws and returns it to the basin.
Amazon Basics Medium Cat Scratching Post
- Lowest price since September 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,367 reviews on Amazon
- Features a replaceable dangling toy and sturdy base to prevent tipping
Instead of scratching furniture and carpets, cats can use this single-pillar scratching post made with natural jute fiber, which helps keep their nails healthy.
Pecute Cat Bed
- Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.7-star rating from 759 reviews on Amazon
- Machine-washable and dryer-safe, anti-slip bottom
Covered in plush faux shag fur, cats can cozy up in this donut-shaped bed and stay warm. It's stuffed with thick cotton and features a raised rim to support your pet's head and neck.
Best Prime Day deals: Vacuums for pet hair
Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum
- Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 8,690 reviews on Amazon
- Features a Pet Power Brush, carpet and hard-wood modes and HEPA filter traps 99.9 percent of dust and other particles inside the vacuum
The pod of this vacuum detaches so you can take it with you to clean stairs and other hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum comes with a 2-in-1 tool specifically designed for pet hair — the bristle brush cleans debris like dirt on floors from paws, or you can take the bristles off, making it an upholstery tool to clean pet hair off fabric.
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner
- Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,304 reviews on Amazon
- Washable pre-motor filter and cyclonic pet hair spooling system gathers hair in the dustbin
To remove pet hair from upholstery, this vacuum comes with a Pet TurboEraser Tool, a 2-in-1 Pet Brush and an LED Lighted Crevice Tool you can use on couches, carpets, chairs and more. It also has a Tangle-Free Brush Roll that prevents pet hair from getting wrapped and stuck.
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete
- Lowest prince since June 15, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.4-star average rating from 3,229 reviews on Amazon
- Comes with multi-purpose pet tools and captures 97 percent of pet dander, dust and pollen particles
To help you get rid of pet hair on furniture as well as floors, this vacuum comes with a Pet Turbo Tool, Crevice Tool and Flexible Dusting Brush. The quick-release wand and hose allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas like under furniture, shelves and curtains, too.
More pet deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021
- 30 percent off the Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum and Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Seal System on Amazon
- $30 off the Basepaws Cat DNA test on Amazon
- $20 off on $100 orders and free shipping with code PRIMEPET20 at EntirelyPets
- $8 off on $49 orders and free shipping with code PRIMEPET8 at EntirelyPets
- $30 off the Bissell CrossWave Pet Pro Plus All-in-One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop and Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Ultra Carpet Cleaner at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Save $40 on Embark DNA Tests at Target
- Up to 40 percent off dog, cat and other pet items at Chewy
- Up to 40 percent off items for pet parents at Chewy
- Up to 25 percent off pet tech at Target
- Buy one get one 50 percent off eligible pet toys at Target
