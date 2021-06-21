Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here — and with it ample tech deals. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. For a limited time, Apple’s bestselling wireless earphones are 25 percent off: Among the hundreds of thousands of products going on sale during Prime Day are Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro. And while Apple products rarely go on sale, many retailers have matched Amazon’s Apple prices, including Target, Walmart and Best Buy, and have prepared for their own iterations of Prime Day sales.

To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 206,551 reviews on Amazon

Active noise cancellation, water-resistant and more than 24 hours of battery life

The Pro version, which features built-in noise cancellation and wireless charging, is now 24 percent off. Not only were the earphones among the most purchased items on Prime Day last year, but they are also the best wireless earbuds for Apple users, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. Like the AirPods, the earphones can be found on Find My Phone if you happen to lose them.

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 393,118 reviews on Amazon

Siri voice control, double tap playback and 24-hour battery life

Apple’s original wireless earphones are also on sale. This version is updated with the H1 chip that delivers a better wireless connection. Compatible with all your Apple devices, once set up they will automatically connect. Additionally, if you take a pod out they will automatically pause your audio. Like the AirPods Pro, you can also control the earphones with voice control via Siri.

