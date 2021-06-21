Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals. This year, Best Buy is hosting a two-day event called The Bigger Deal, ending on June 22. As part of the sale, Best Buy has offered discounts on popular products, including MacBook Pros, Keurig coffee makers and smart scales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best deals from Best Buy’s The Bigger Deal sale. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like Honey and others.
Navigating through the thousands of options available in the sale can be daunting. Here are some top categories in the sale:
And we've sourced some slightly more specific roundups of deals Shopping readers have shown particular interest in:
- Save on Apple products like MacBook Pros, iPad Airs and more
- Save on popular TV brands like Sony, Samsung and more
- $30 off select Xbox and PS5 games, including Assassin’s Creed, Avengers, Hitman 3 and more
- Save on select outdoor furniture from Walker Edison, Z GRILLS, and more
- 23 percent off Bird Electric Scooters
- Save on select Barbie dolls and accessories
- Save on select Dyson products, including vacuums and air purifiers
- Up to 33 percent off Bella Pro air fryers
Prime Day 2021: Best deals from Best Buy’s The Bigger Deal sale
11.6-inch HP Chromebook
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 5,750 reviews on Best Buy
- Built-in cloud support, HD webcam and virus protection
This lightweight, 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with 4GB of memory and built-in cloud support for secure access wherever you go. It supports both USB-A and USB-C cables and has a jack for headphones or microphones.
82-inch Samsung Class 6 Series LED Smart TV
- Lowest price ever, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 238 reviews on Best Buy
- 4K-quality visuals, smart capabilities and built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 5,373 reviews on Best Buy
- Google Assistant-enabled, touch controls and 30-hour battery life
These noise-cancelling headphones can be activated by Google Assistant or touch controls. The device also features Adaptive Sound Control, which will automatically detect your activity — like walking or waiting — and adjust ambient noise levels accordingly.
Microsoft Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse Bundle
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.3-star average rating from 143 reviews on Best Buy
- Wireless connectivity, built-in shortcuts and long battery life
This durable, sleek keyboard and mouse connect wirelessly to your Windows laptop and include built-in shortcuts for Microsoft 365 and emoji keys. This bundle also has an extra long battery life: The keyboard can last up to two years and the mouse can last up to 12 months on a single charge, according to Microsoft.
Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from 507 reviews on Best Buy
- Google Assistant-enabled, wireless connectivity and smart home pairing capability
This smart speaker is designed to be the center of your home by connecting all your devices so that you can lock doors, turn on the lights, and check your front door camera all with voice commands and automations.
Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from, 403 reviews on Best Buy
- RGB lighting and POWERPLAY charging system for wireless charging
This wireless gaming mouse has a 25,600-dpi HERO sensor, 11 programmable buttons and six removable weights to create a custom feel
More Best Buy deals and sales to shop during The Bigger Deal sale 2021
- 19 percent off the Viking dishwasher
- $400 off the ProForm 505 Treadmill
- $60 off the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer
- $10 off the Roku Streaming Strick + Voice Remote
- 50 percent off the Insignia 5-Quart Air Fryer
- $30 off the Google Nest Hub Smart Display
- 16 percent off the NutriBullet Blender
- $30 off the Garmin Drive 52 GPS
- 30 percent off the Withings Body+ Smart Scale
