Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals. This year, Best Buy is hosting a two-day event called The Bigger Deal, ending on June 22. As part of the sale, Best Buy has offered discounts on popular products, including MacBook Pros, Keurig coffee makers and smart scales. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best deals from Best Buy’s The Bigger Deal sale. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like Honey and others.

Navigating through the thousands of options available in the sale can be daunting. Here are some top categories in the sale:

Prime Day 2021: Best deals from Best Buy’s The Bigger Deal sale

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 5,750 reviews on Best Buy

Built-in cloud support, HD webcam and virus protection

This lightweight, 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with 4GB of memory and built-in cloud support for secure access wherever you go. It supports both USB-A and USB-C cables and has a jack for headphones or microphones.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 238 reviews on Best Buy

4K-quality visuals, smart capabilities and built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 5,373 reviews on Best Buy

Google Assistant-enabled, touch controls and 30-hour battery life

These noise-cancelling headphones can be activated by Google Assistant or touch controls. The device also features Adaptive Sound Control, which will automatically detect your activity — like walking or waiting — and adjust ambient noise levels accordingly.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 143 reviews on Best Buy

Wireless connectivity, built-in shortcuts and long battery life

This durable, sleek keyboard and mouse connect wirelessly to your Windows laptop and include built-in shortcuts for Microsoft 365 and emoji keys. This bundle also has an extra long battery life: The keyboard can last up to two years and the mouse can last up to 12 months on a single charge, according to Microsoft.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 507 reviews on Best Buy

Google Assistant-enabled, wireless connectivity and smart home pairing capability

This smart speaker is designed to be the center of your home by connecting all your devices so that you can lock doors, turn on the lights, and check your front door camera all with voice commands and automations.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from, 403 reviews on Best Buy

RGB lighting and POWERPLAY charging system for wireless charging

This wireless gaming mouse has a 25,600-dpi HERO sensor, 11 programmable buttons and six removable weights to create a custom feel

More Best Buy deals and sales to shop during The Bigger Deal sale 2021

