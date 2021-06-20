Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event, which the retailer created in 2015, is back. For 48 hours, Prime members can score great deals on tech, home appliances, toys and more. This year, the annual sales event will kick off tomorrow but you can actually start saving today with some Sunday Prime Day deals and discounts on Amazon and from other retailers. Currently, some of the biggest deals are on smart home devices, which are up to 40 percent off. You can also save on some of the newest tech like the Apple AirPods Pro and home security gadgets like Ring Spotlight Cam Battery.

SKIP AHEAD Deals from other retailers and Early Prime Day deals

In addition to Amazon’s early deals, Target, Walmart and Best Buy are also offering their own special sales. One day before Prime Day kicks off — on June 20 — Target is launching its summer sale equivalent, Deal Days, which will run until June 22. The sale features hundreds of discounts on electronics, home essentials, beauty items, toys and food and beverages — and you don’t need a membership to save. Also on June 20, Walmart is launching its Deals for Days sale that will span three days and features similar deals on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. And starting today, Best Buy is having its Dads and Grads event, which will feature significant discounts on Chromebooks, Bose headphones, GoPros and more.

What’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Shoppers can expect discounts on smart home devices, pet essentials, clothing, beauty, and more — with some of the best discounts on air purifiers, bidets and home fitness gear, according to experts we previously spoke to in our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2021.

“Prime Day shoppers looking to score bigger ticket items like appliances, grills, tools, cookware and electronics should take a minute to compare prices at the major department stores and home improvement retailers who will also have competing sales,” said Vipin Porwal, founder of and consumer expert at Smarty. “Here, shoppers can stack added savings utilizing cashback sites where major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target boost those rewards during Prime week.”

Deals are being added regularly, so shoppers looking to stay updated on the latest additions should check with the Amazon deals page. To help you find some of the best deals happening now ahead of Prime Day 2021, we compiled a few notable items on sale from multiple retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

Best early Prime Day 2021 sales

Early Prime Day 2021 deals to shop on Amazon

For shoppers looking to invest in wireless earbuds, consider Apple's AirPods Pro, the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. An upgrade from the previous AirPods, which are also 20 percent off, the AirPods Pro includes active noise cancellation. And while the sweat- and water-resistant earphones buffer out any outside noise, it also features a transparency mode that you can activate that will let you hear what's happening around you. The earphones have a 4.8-star average from more than 200,000 Amazon shoppers.

This Revlon hair dryer has a 4.6-star average rating from over 272,000 reviews and is one of the best hair dryers. It has three heat and speed settings, along with a cooling feature that helps the style last longer. The product works like a comb-hair dryer hybrid where you can straighten your hair while drying it.

Amazon's smart home device allows you to stream songs, check the weather, set alarms and connect other home devices (lights, smart plugs and more). Additionally, if you buy two, you can save an extra $30 on top of the discount with code ECHOPRIME.

The highly rated Instant Pot Duo works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer sous vide and sterilizer. The pressure cooker lid is easy to close and seals automatically. Additionally, it has garnered an impressive 4.7-star average rating from more than 34,000 Amazon shoppers.

Featuring three fan speeds and three operating modes (normal, natural and sleep), this fan has a 4.5-star average rating from over 3,800 Amazon shoppers. The 60-degree oscillation fan also comes with a remote, meaning you can control all function without leaving the sofa.

Compatible with Windows 10 and Amazon Luna (Amazon's cloud gaming service), this controller reduces lag time by 17 to 30 milliseconds, according to the brand. It's a No. 1 bestseller and has a 4.2-star average rating from over 2,300 Amazon shoppers.

With a 4.5-star average rating from over 50,000 Amazon shoppers, the best affordable wireless router is now 28 percent off. This 3-antenna router is compatible with Alexa, meaning you can turn it on and off the device with voice control. The device can cover up to 2,500 square feet of space and connect up to 50 devices.

This vacuum from Shark is equipped with a self-cleaning brushroll tool that prevents hair from getting stuck on the bristles. The vacuum comes with three attachments: a 12-inch crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas, an upholstery tool and a pet power brush that can clean dander and pet hair from your upholstery and other surfaces. It’s also highly rated, boasting a 4.6-star average rating from over 6,500 Amazon shoppers.

Currently, you can save up to 20 percent off select Fitbit products, including the Fitbit Charge 4 — which is one of the best fitness watches in 2021. Garnering a 4.5-star average from over 50,000 Amazon shoppers, this smartwatch has a built-in GPS, heart monitor and sleep tracker. Plus, the device's battery can last up to 7 days, the brand says.

Whether you’re looking to clean up your head, body or face, this multipurpose tool has a dual sided handle for all of your trimming needs. It features five adjustable lengths and self sharpening blades to target multiple areas, while also sporting a long-lasting rechargeable battery that can run up to 80 minutes and fully charges in one hour. And if you prefer grooming in the shower, this device is fully water-resistant, according to the brand.

One of the best streaming devices, the Roku Ultra includes an intuitive menu and has useful features that help you find what you’re looking for without hassle. You can search across all channels with your voice and subscribe to your favorite shows, and it’s compatible with 4K and HDR content while providing strong connectivity for streaming movies or television shows. Additional features include fast-loading channels, USB and micro-SD ports and a lost remote finder.

Amazon created its highly rated smart plug to be compact enough so it won’t block a second wall outlet. You can toggle on your fans and coffee makers or schedule lighting fixtures to turn on and off when you’re traveling, and its compatibility with Amazon Alexa can make the smart plug easy to control with just your voice.

This health and wellness band can keep a running tally of your body's stats via biometric feedback and, with the $4-a-month membership, keep track of your activities to help you stay healthy. Membership is included for the first six months and includes full access to tools, features, workouts and programs including Body Composition and Tone. Non-members can still use the Amazon Halo Band and the Halo app, which gives you access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time and sleep tracking.

Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals on several of its Fire TVs, starting at $100. This 39-inch option from budget-friendly brand Insignia has Fire TV built in so you can access your favorite streaming services, and the voice remote uses Amazon Alexa to help you navigate channels and find the movies and shows you want to watch. The TV also comes in a 24-inch model, which is on sale, too.

If you’re looking to splurge on a new mattress, this option from Tuft & Needle features the brand’s proprietary adaptive foam, which has a flexible surface that adjusts to your body and relieves pressure when you move. It also includes cooling graphite and gel beads that pull heat away from the mattress and keep you cool and comfortable during the hot summer months.

This smart watch can go for days on a single charge while giving you the freedom to call, text, stream music and get notifications via Bluetooth connectivity. It’s engineered to work through harsh weather conditions and is crafted with a durable outer shell — you can also personalize it by mixing and matching 20mm bands.

The Bose 700 headphones have powerful active noise cancellation, using microphones to drown out the hum of the outside world. And, perhaps most importantly, you can control how strong you want the noise cancellation to be, so you can turn it down if you experience discomfort or headaches on the highest setting.

The Shark Air Purifier 6 is built with a multi-layer HEPA filter that captures 99.97 percent of dust, dander, allergens, smoke and household odors. Its Clean Sense IQ technology tracks air quality and adjust the device's settings in real time, as well as features an easy-to-use interface that allows you to customize fan speeds, power mode and more.

This cordless water flosser features 10 different pressure settings you can choose from to remove dirt and plaque from teeth. It has a cordless design and its water reservoir holds up to 20 ounces of water, providing you with 90 seconds of flossing time. The flosser comes with seven accessory tips and a tip storage case, as well as a USB charger.

Early Prime Day 2021 deals to shop at other retailers

With a run time of up to 40 minutes, this vacuum is meant to help with everyday messes — you can also choose to convert it into handheld model for harder-to-reach places including in cars. The cordless and bagless vacuum can help capture dust, allergens and pet hair, according to Dyson.

Apple’s Series 3 smart watch features a barometric altimeter, meaning you can track how far and high you go. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swim workouts or hanging by the pool. The device has a 4.6-star average rating from over 5,000 Walmart shoppers.

This 7.9-inch iPad mini features the A12 bionic chip, which uses real-time machine learning to enhance gaming and viewing photos, according to Apple. Like other iPads, this device has a Retina display with True Tone, meaning it can adapt to different lighting environments. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 230 Walmart shoppers.

Whether you’re planning an action-packed vacation or simply reuniting with loved ones this summer, a GoPro camera can be a great tool for capturing those moments. This option is water-resistant, Wi-Fi enabled and features up to 5K video resolution. It also has built-in mounting so you can attach it to any mount while on the go.

If you’re looking to upgrade your power tools (or are thinking of gifting one for Father’s Day this year), the Dewalt Cordless Compact Drill/Driver features a high performance brushless motor that extends its run time, a compact design for storage and an LED light to provide visibility in dark spaces. In addition to the drill/driver, this set comes with two batteries, a charger and a kit bag.

Beats Solo Pro features two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency. One charge of the headphones provides you with 22 hours of battery life, and they feature a built-in microphone, allowing you to use voice commands when paired with compatible devices. Beats Solo Pro are built with an Apple H1 Headphone Chip.

Along with the numerous products currently discounted, there are also a few services and memberships you can take advantage of before Prime Day:

Audible Premium Plus : For four months, Prime members can subscribe to audible Premium Plus for $7/month.

: For four months, Prime members can subscribe to audible Premium Plus for $7/month. Wondery+ : Also for four months, Prime members access Wondery+’s extensive podcast database for free.

: Also for four months, Prime members access Wondery+’s extensive podcast database for free. Amazon Music Unlimited : For Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited yet, they now have their chance to get three months free. This opportunity provides an extra two months of streaming compared to Amazon’s usual free trial. The streaming service offers more than 70 million songs and millions of podcast episodes.

: For Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited yet, they now have their chance to get three months free. This opportunity provides an extra two months of streaming compared to Amazon’s usual free trial. The streaming service offers more than 70 million songs and millions of podcast episodes. Support Small: If you spend more than $10 on one of the small businesses listed on Amazon, you’ll receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.