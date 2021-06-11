Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is back. For 48 hours, Prime members can find significant deals on tech, home appliances, toys and more. This year, the annual Prime Day sales event — which Amazon created in 2015 — will take place June 21 and June 22. But, while it may come as a surprise to a few people, you can actually start saving today with early Prime Day deals. Recently, Amazon launched some early Prime Day deals you can shop now and in the weeks leading up to June 21 — other retailers like Best Buy, Lowe's and Walmart, have launched their own early sales, as well.

Currently, some of the biggest deals are on smart home devices, which are up to 40 percent off. You can also save on some of the newest tech like the Apple AirPods Pro and home security gadgets like Ring Spotlight Cam Battery. Along with the numerous products currently discounted, there are also a few services and memberships you can take advantage of before Prime Day:

Audible Premium Plus : For four months, Prime members can subscribe to audible Premium Plus for $7/month.

: For four months, Prime members can subscribe to audible Premium Plus for $7/month. Wondery+ : Also for four months, Prime members access Wondery+’s extensive podcast database for free.

: Also for four months, Prime members access Wondery+’s extensive podcast database for free. Amazon Music Unlimited : For Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited yet, they now have their chance to get three months free. This opportunity provides an extra two months of streaming compared to Amazon’s usual free trial. The streaming service offers more than 70 million songs and millions of podcast episodes.

: For Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited yet, they now have their chance to get three months free. This opportunity provides an extra two months of streaming compared to Amazon’s usual free trial. The streaming service offers more than 70 million songs and millions of podcast episodes. Support Small: If you spend more than $10 on one of the small businesses listed on Amazon, you’ll receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day.

In addition to Amazon’s early deals, Target, Walmart and Best Buy are also offering their own special sales. One day before Prime Day kicks off — on June 20 — Target is launching its summer sale equivalent, Deal Days, which will run until June 22. The sale features hundreds of discounts on electronics, home essentials, beauty items, toys and food and beverages — and you don’t need a membership to save. Also on June 20, Walmart is launching its Deals for Days sale that will span three days and features similar deals on laptops, tablets, headphones and more. And starting today, Best Buy is having its Dads and Grads event, which will feature significant discounts on Chromebooks, Bose headphones, GoPros and more.

What’s on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Shoppers can expect discounts on smart home devices, pet essentials, clothing, beauty, and more — with some of the best discounts on air purifiers, bidets and home fitness gear, according to experts we previously spoke to in our guide to Amazon Prime Day 2021.

“Prime Day shoppers looking to score bigger ticket items like appliances, grills, tools, cookware and electronics should take a minute to compare prices at the major department stores and home improvement retailers who will also have competing sales,” said Vipin Porwal, founder of and consumer expert at Smarty. “Here, shoppers can stack added savings utilizing cashback sites where major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target boost those rewards during Prime week.”

Deals are being added regularly, so shoppers looking to stay updated on the latest additions should check with the Amazon deals page. To help you find some of the best deals happening now ahead of Prime Day 2021, we compiled a few notable items on sale from multiple retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

Best early Prime Day 2021 sales

Early Prime Day 2021 deals to shop on Amazon

Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals on several of its Fire TVs, starting at $100. This 43-inch option from budget-friendly brand Insignia has Fire TV built in so you can access your favorite streaming services, and the voice remote uses Amazon Alexa to help you navigate channels and find the movies and shows you want to watch.

The Blink Mini is easily controlled through its proprietary app, which allows you to see, hear, talk and receive alerts on movement and sound in your home. And as the name suggests, it’s also super compact for storage in small spaces. You can also pair the Blink Mini with a supported Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot or Echo Show, to get a live view or turn your device on and off with voice commands.

One of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems, the Amazon eero Pro mesh router can replace your traditional WiFi router and be paired with another eero Pro or eero Beacon to extend coverage around your home as needed. It has two auto-detecting Ethernet ports that allow you to connect to your modem and any other device, and it can act as a gateway or add an additional 1,750 square feet of coverage to any eero mesh Wi-Fi system.

The Echo Show was refreshed this year with improved video chatting and work-from-home meetings in mind, and has a built-in camera shutter and wide-angle lens that can digitally pan the room and zoom in during calls, all while keeping you centered in the frame. The new shared home screen also allows approved users to share photos seamlessly with your device — Prime members have access to cloud photo storage with Amazon Photos. This bundle comes with a Blink Mini included for $10 more.

If you’re looking to splurge on a new mattress, this option from Tuft & Needle features the brand’s proprietary adaptive foam, which has a flexible surface that adjusts to your body and relieves pressure when you move. It also includes cooling graphite and gel beads that pull heat away from the mattress and keep you cool and comfortable during the hot summer months.

This smart watch can go for days on a single charge while giving you the freedom to call, text, stream music and get notifications via Bluetooth connectivity. It’s engineered to work through harsh weather conditions and is crafted with a durable outer shell — you can also personalize it by mixing and matching 20mm bands.

Whether you’re looking to clean up your head, body or face, this multipurpose tool has a dual sided handle for all of your trimming needs. It features five adjustable lengths and self sharpening blades to target multiple areas, while also sporting a long-lasting rechargeable battery that can run up to 80 minutes and fully charges in one hour. And if you prefer grooming in the shower, this device is fully water-resistant, according to the brand.

The Bose 700 headphones have powerful active noise cancellation, using microphones to drown out the hum of the outside world. And, perhaps most importantly, you can control how strong you want the noise cancellation to be, so you can turn it down if you experience discomfort or headaches on the highest setting.

One of the best streaming devices, the Roku Ultra includes an intuitive menu and has useful features that help you find what you’re looking for without hassle. You can search across all channels with your voice and subscribe to your favorite shows, and it’s compatible with 4K and HDR content while providing strong connectivity for streaming movies or television shows. Additional features include fast-loading channels, USB and micro-SD ports and a lost remote finder.

Amazon created its highly rated smart plug to be compact enough so it won’t block a second wall outlet. You can toggle on your fans and coffee makers or schedule lighting fixtures to turn on and off when you’re traveling, and its compatibility with Amazon Alexa can make the smart plug easy to control with just your voice.

Early Prime Day 2021 deals to shop at other retailers

Whether you’re planning an action-packed vacation or simply reuniting with loved ones this summer, a GoPro camera can be a great tool for capturing those moments. This option is water-resistant, Wi-Fi enabled and features up to 5K video resolution. It also has built-in mounting so you can attach it to any mount while on the go.

If you’re on the hunt for a new coffeemaker, the Keurig K-Elite quickly makes a cup of coffee in minutes and features five brew size selections, ranging from a 4-ounce to a 12-ounce cup. It also has a large, 75-ounce capacity water reservoir and auto shut-off for peace of mind when you’re away.

For chefs who enjoy dehydrating their food (a method of food preservation that removes moisture), consider this multipurpose air fryer from Ninja that gradually slows the circulation of heated air in order to dry out kale, apple slices and other fruits and vegetables and can provide variety to your cooking routine. It also features four programmable cooking modes, a 4-quart capacity and a wide temperature range (105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit).

The Yoga C940 has a 360-degree flip-and-fold design that offers four versatile modes: laptop, tablet, tent and stand. Its 4K ultra-HD screen resolution can make it a good option for streaming, as well as design and creative work. It comes with a stylus for annotation or sketching on the touch-display, and a privacy shutter covers the webcam when not in use.

Samsung’s foldable smartphone features a 7.6-inch screen that can easily flip from a tablet-style device to a phone with its seamless hinge mechanism. It also combines two battery cells to provide a long-lasting power source, and the fast charging feature boosts your battery life in just minutes, the brand says.

If you’re looking to upgrade your power tools (or are thinking of gifting one for Father’s Day this year), the Dewalt Cordless Compact Drill/Driver features a high performance brushless motor that extends its run time, a compact design for storage and an LED light to provide visibility in dark spaces. In addition to the drill/driver, this set comes with two batteries, a charger and a kit bag.

