Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals. Kohl’s is hosting its Wow Deals sale through tonight. Deals carry across categories like kitchen, toys, clothing and furniture. Kohl’s Card holders have access to exclusive offerings like an extra 15 percent off orders in stores or online. Additionally, you can earn $10 in Kohl’s cash for every $50 spent during the Wow Deals sale, which is redeemable between June 30 and July 4 — if you don’t spend it, you’ll lose it.

After checking Kohl’s deals against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others, we found that many of the deals saw similar prices toward the end of May around Memorial Day and into early June. However, we did find some standouts and compiled some of the most worthwhile deals from the Kohl’s Wow Deals sale, from kitchen appliances to furniture.

Kohl’s Wow Deals 2021: Best sales to shop

Best deals from Kohl’s Wow Deals 2021

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4-star average rating from two reviews on Kohl’s

Available in Green and Heather Gray, removable back cushion

To create a minimalist modern look, this sofa features rolled arms and square legs. It’s upholstered in microfiber fabric, which covers its high density foam cushions.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 3,105 reviews on Amazon

Active noise canceling and transparency modes, Apple H1 chip, dual beam-forming microphones

Available in Black, Ivory and Gray, these Bluetooth headphones provide up to 22 hours of listening time and you can control volume, music and calls using the button on the right ear cup. The Beats by Dre headphones also respond to “Hey Siri” commands, as well as other compatible voice assistants. They come with a carrying case and charging cable.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 10,661 reviews on Amazon

Wi-Fi-enabled, streams 1080p HD video, talk and listen audio functions

Install this indoor camera in your home and stream video to your phone or tablet through the compatible app, or to your laptop. It offers night vision to watch over your home in the dark, and you can receive alerts when there's motion or sound while you are away.

Lowest price since April, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 84 reviews on Amazon

Three cooking modes, 27 cooking pre-set options, self-cleaning function

Air fry or steam ingredients with this appliance, or utilize the air fry-steam option, which does both consecutively. It heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for air frying and 212 degrees Fahrenheit for steaming, and the removable basket is dishwasher-safe.

Lowest price since April, according to Honey

5-star average rating from 13 reviews on Kohl’s

Cotton towels, machine-washable and dryer-safe, fade-resistant fabric

This towel set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. It’s available in three colors: Linen, Charcoal and Ocean Blue.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 3,153 reviews on Amazon

11 cooking functions, fits a 12-inch pizza, compact frame

With an adjustable temperature ranging from 170 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, you can cook a variety of meals using this appliance. It comes with an oven rack, cooking pan, air fryer basket, rotisseries spits and forks and a rotisserie lift.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 407 reviews on Amazon

Adjustable thermostat control, two-liter bottle door storage, four-can dispenser

Boasting two slide-out glass shelves, you can organize and store food in this mini fridge while keeping it cool. It also has a full width chiller compartment and is available in two colors: Red and Blue.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

5-star average rating from 2 reviews on Kohl’s

16-piece set, dishwasher-safe, heat safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Complete with dinner plates, salad bowls, cereal bowls and 14-ounce mugs, this neutral-colored set can help you serve meals and will match most home decor.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 42 reviews on Amazon

Assembly required, built from wood, wipes clean

This black bench provides a comfortable place for one or two people to sit, or acts as an accent piece in homes.

More Kohl’s deals and sales to shop during Wow Deals 2021

