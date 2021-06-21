Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Several DTC retailers are also hosting discounts in line with Prime Day — notably, Our Place, maker of the popular Always Pan, is offering 25 percent off purchases of $185 or more with code FLASH25 through June 22. Earlier this month, the kitchenware company launched new knives and its first-ever cutting board, so now might be a good time to upgrade your kitchen if you’ve been eyeing the products.

Our Place Prime Day sale 2021: Deals to shop

Shopping writer Kala Herh previously called the Always Pan the “best all-in-one cookware upgrade.” The popular pan, which comes in several fun colors, is meant to replace eight cookware pieces in your kitchen: the fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan and spoon holder. According to the brand, the pan is made of aluminum for even heating and is coated with non-toxic, nonstick ceramic. In order to get the 25 percent off on this pan, you need to add at least another $40 worth of goods to your cart — the Precise Paring Knife and Side Plates will get you to exactly $185.

In addition to the Always Pan, the Dinner for 4 set includes four porcelain plates, four nesting hours and four stackable glasses. For each of the items in the set, you can choose from multiple color options and mix and match depending on your preferences.

The new Fully Prepped Bundle includes all of the brand’s new releases: the Everyday Chef’s Knife (for slicing, dicing and mincing), the Serrated Slicing Knife (for cutting hard and soft items like veggies and bread), the Precise Paring Knife (for smaller items like lemons) and the Walnut Cutting Board. All of the knives come in four colors: Steam, Spice, Blue Salt and Char.

