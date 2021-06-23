IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 bestsellers: The top products of Day 2

The most purchased products we covered today span categories, from an air purifier and a smart plug to an exercise bike and a laptop.
Illustrations of a Google Nest, Smart Plug, Home Bicycle and a Air purifier, all on sale on Amazon Prime Day. Shop the top deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021 Day 2. See the bestsellers and favorite products of Shopping readers, including robot vacuums, air
Smart plugs, air purifiers, robot vacuums, thermostats and more make up the most purchased and bestselling products we covered.Amazon
By Lauren Levy, Shop TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is wrapping up — and information about the most purchased deals we covered on its final day is trickling in. Given the magnitude of the sales event, which Amazon created the annual event in 2015, reader interest spanned across categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Prime Day has grown so big that several other retailers host their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond, as experts explained in our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day.

To give you an idea of where the most popular sales reigned supreme, we list below the 13 most purchased products we covered since this morning. As of press time, all discounts are still live on these products, which could change at any moment — increasingly so when it comes to especially lucrative deals like the best deals under $50 and the best deals under $100. As always and to ensure the quality of these sales, we’ve checked deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

1. Kasa Smart Plug

2. Medify MA-15 Air Purifier

3. DASH mandoline slicer

4. Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser

5. Cyclace Exercise Bike

6. Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum

7. NordicTrack T Series Treadmill

8. COSORI Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer

9. Instant Vortex Plus 4-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer

10. Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

11. Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer

12. NVK Dog Training Collar

13. Google Nest Thermostat

