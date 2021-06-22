Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. During the coronavirus pandemic, many people have invested in air purifiers to help keep their homes clean, many of which are on sale during Prime Day from brands like Blueair, Bissell, Medify and more. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best air purifier Prime Day deals on Amazon, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best air purifier deals

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 3,946 reviews on Amazon

Cleans rooms up to 160 square feet, three fan speeds, H13 True HEPA filter

Beyond cleaning air through its three stage filtration system, this air purifier acts as a night light. You can choose from seven light colors to illuminate rooms, or shut the light off when it’s not needed.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 37,251 reviews on Amazon

Cleans up to 743 square feet, optional UV-C light, three speed settings

When you turn on the built-in UV-C light on this air purifier, it works to kill airborne viruses that may be lingering in rooms. In addition to a pre-filter and HEPA filter, the air purifier also features an activated charcoal filter to reduce unwanted odors in your home.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 267 reviews on Amazon

Cleans up to 2,904 square feet, Wi-Fi-enabled, 4-stage filtration system with H13 HEPA filter

In automatic mode, this air purifier monitors air quality in real time to adjust the fan speed accordingly, and it has a built-in child lock. The air purifier is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices or you can control it through the companion app.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star rating from 13,746 reviews on Amazon

Cleans rooms up to 465 square feet, HEPA filter, filter check reminders

Honeywell’s air purifier offers three air cleaning levels and a Turbo clean mode, as well as an auto-off timer. In addition to capturing allergens and germs, the air purifier helps remove odors from rooms, which are trapped in the pre-filter.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star rating from 103 ratings on Amazon

Cleans rooms up to 517 square feet, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, H13 HEPA filter

One enabled in its companion app, you can control this air purifier with no-touch gestures by waving your hand over the top of it. The air purifier features an indoor air quality monitor, and in auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the air quality level.

Lowest price since May 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 2,392 reviews on Amazon

Cleans rooms up to 308 square feet, three-stage filtration system

This air purifier’s automated CirQulate System monitors indoor air quality and provides readings in real-time, adjusting to the appropriate fan speed as needed. The filtration system includes a fabric pre-filter, activated carbon filter and HEPA filter that captures 99.97 percent of 0.3 micron particles or smaller.

Lowest price since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 2,435 reviews on Amazon

Cleans rooms up to 266 square feet, three-stage filtration system

The Bissell air220 has identical features compared to the air320 but is designed to clean smaller spaces.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 8,205 reviews on Amazon

Cleans up to 1,600 square feet, H13 HEPA filter, filter replacement indicator

Using this air purifier’s touch screen, you can program a timer for up to eight hours, adjust the fan speed between three options and turn on sleep mode. It also has an optional child lock to prevent kids from changing settings.

Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 7,764 reviews on Amazon

Cleans rooms up to 540 square feet, three-stage filtration system, customizable pre-filter colors

The washable fabric pre-filter of this air purifier captures large particles, while the activated carbon filter reduces gases and removes household odors from the air. The air purifier features a one-button control that turns the device on and off, as well as notifies you when it’s time to change the filter — the built-in warning system glows red when it's time for a replacement.

Lowest prince since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 872 reviews on Amazon

Cleans rooms up to 2,500 square feet, H13 HEPA filter, dual air intake

Medify’s air purifier features a three-stage filtration system, four fan speeds, a sleep mode and a zero to eight hour programmable timer. The air purifier touch panel allows you to turn on the ionizer, which produces negative ions to charge particles and trap them inside the device.

Lowest prince since April, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 850 reviews on Amazon

Cleans rooms up to 775 square feet., Wi-Fi-enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa

BlueAir’s Classic 605 Air Purifier uses the brand’s HEPASilent filtration technology to capture 99.97 percent of particles like dust, mold, pet dander and pollen. You can choose from three fan speeds, including a whisper quiet option that won’t disturb you while you’re sleeping.

