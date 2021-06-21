Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond. If you’re looking to save on Amazon’s highly rated tech, like the popular Echo and Alexa devices and Kindle e-readers, then check out Amazon and other shops like HSN and Staples before they run out of stock.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best savings on Amazon devices that are available at the mega retailer, plus highlighted notable deals from counter sales happening at other retailers. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Lowest price since May, according to CamelCamelCamel

3.9-star average rating from 2,401 reviews on Amazon

Up to 15 hours of battery life, plus a 15-minute charge equates to 2 hours of use

You can sport these sweat-resistant, active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds while you’re exercising, working from home or commuting to the office as the return to normal continues. The Echo Buds are available in two colors — Black and White — and you have the option to select either a wireless charging case or a wired charging case.

Lowest price since October 2018, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 110,192 reviews on Amazon

IPX8 rating and a single battery charge can last up to six weeks

You can spend your summer Fridays reading the latest books by the lake without worrying about accidental damage to your Kindle Paperwhite — Amazon claims it can handle being immersed in freshwater for up to 60 minutes.

Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 637,703 reviews on Amazon

Alexa voice control, access to 500,000 movies and shows and Climate Pledge friendly

You can use your handy Fire TV Stick to control your TV — Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video and other streaming services are all supported — and stream sound via Dolby Atmos. Amazon also offers three Fire TV Stick bundles: Accessory Essentials, Ethernet Adaptor and Luna Controller.

Lowest price since June 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.7-star average rating from 637,703 reviews on Amazon

Bundle includes a Fire TV Stick, Alexa Voice Remote with red cover and USB power cable

The Essentials Bundle allows you to minimize excess clutter by plugging the Fire Stick directly into your TV.

Lowest price since May 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 99,581 reviews on Amazon

Alexa compatibility, 8-inch display screen and 12 hours of battery life

You can stream shows, get lost in a blackhole of TikTok videos and check your email and social media accounts while on the go with this handy device. Amazon’s latest Fire tablet is available in four colors — Black, Plum, Twilight Blue and White — and two sizes: 32 GB and 64 GB.

Lowest price since September 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 12,427 reviews on Amazon

Alexa compatibility, optional motion detector and Climate Pledge friendly

You can use this device to video call your loved ones, snap photos and remotely access the camera to monitor your home (you can disable the last feature if you prefer). In addition to streaming music, podcasts and shows, you can also connect with the Food Network Kitchen app to create grocery lists and set cooking timers.

Other Amazon deals and sales to shop during Prime Day 2021

