Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day was created by Amazon, which has an affiliate relationship with Shop TODAY. Whenever you buy an Amazon product through our site, Amazon pays Shop TODAY a small commission on that sale.

Amazon Prime Day is over: It ended last night after offering up massive sales on significant items like TVs and mattresses, as well as noteworthy savings on distinct and lower-priced items like gifts, apparel, simple home electronics and even groceries both on Amazon and at other retailers like Walmart, Target and Wayfair. Having said that, as we've seen previously during large sales events on Amazon and otherwise, there are usually some deals to be had in the days following. We've scrolled through

Prime Day sales at other retailers

In our in-depth look at the history and impact of Prime Day, we learned that the exponential growth of Prime Day led to other major retailers running their own sales during the sales event. “Quite frankly, it has completely altered the retail calendar,” explained CNBC’s Annie Palmer. Some of those sales are running at Shopping reader favorite retailers like the aforementioned Wayfair, Walmart and Target. Outside of those, though, retailers large and small are running likewise substantial sales right now and many are still live:

Best Buy: During the retailer's Prep for the Holidays Event,it's promising "Black Friday prices guaranteed on the tech every home needs." Macy’s: Get up to an additional 30 percent off sitewide with code THANKYOU (there are exceptions) and free shipping on all orders. Old Navy: Up to 50 percent off sitewide (excluding masks, today only deals and gift cards) and 75 percent off clearance. The Home Depot: Up to 50 percent off select massage chairs and living room furniture REI: Up to 40 percent off clothing and jackets from Patagonia, The North Face, prAna and more Wayfair: Save hundreds on more than 1,700 ergonomic chairs for working from home.

In our other coverage of Prime Day sales at Amazon (some of which will be updated by now) — including the best overall Prime day sales, Prime Day best tech deals, best home and kitchen deals, best wellness deals and best style deals — we'll be noting top deals and highlighting comparable savings at other retailers to give you an idea of how each sale holds up against the competition. We'll be doing the same below with ongoing sales we find.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best ongoing sales

Here are the best deals during Prime Day that are still live right now as well as some new deals to know about

Best TVs on sale right now

Our research shows many consumers are currently on the hunt for ongoing sales and deals on TVs. So we put together some of the best TV deals available right now:

If you're looking for something more specific, here's an idea of the variety of TVs on sale at different price points.

Get up to 36 percent off Samsung QLED Q800T Series Real 8K smart TVs.

Get up to 34 percent off TCL Smart TVs with Roku.

Get up to 13 percent off Sony X800H Smart LED TVs, too.

Best sales to shop right now

Our favorite deals to shop right now

Rating: 4.6-star average rating, nearly 61,000 reviewers

4.6-star average rating, nearly 61,000 reviewers Highlights: Tech expert Whitson Gordon notes these earbuds are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users able to invest some more into their headphones.Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour considers the non-Pro edition, the Apple AirPods, the best wireless earbuds for her routine. The Pro version of the earbuds were discounted to this price in mid September for several days, after which they jumped up closer to their $235 average price over the last year, according to price comparison site CamelCamelCamel.

Rating: 4.2-star average rating, more than 13,400 reviewers

4.2-star average rating, more than 13,400 reviewers Highlights: One of the top-rated face masks that ships quickly, this face mask is available for kids or adults and comes in Adult S/M, Adult L/XL, Kids Ages 3-6 and Kids Ages 7-11. It’s machine-washable, made of cotton and polyester and features a pocket for a filter, which is also discounted right now from the same brand.

Rating : 4.4-star average rating, more than 18,000 reviewers

: 4.4-star average rating, more than 18,000 reviewers Highlights: Not only is this three-camera security system wire-free but also it has 2K and HDR video. From the color night vision to the two-way audio and 6-month battery life, this weather-resistant system can withstand all types of climates. It also offers 160-degree views, the ability to zoom and works with Alexa. This is the lowest price it’s been listed on Amazon.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating, nearly 200 reviewers

4.4-star average rating, nearly 200 reviewers Highlights: With an ultra-wide viewing angle, this highly-rated smart TV from Samsung equips built-in Alexa, 4K resolution and its four speakers are designed to track sound around the room to resonate realistically with the picture. Given the investment needed for this deal, consider that tech expert Whitson Gordon has this to say about Samsung TVs: "Samsung's TVs are all well-made ... their top-of-the-line models are where the good stuff is."

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.