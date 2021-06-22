Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

During Prime Day, many of the items we’ve previously covered — from air fryers to indoor gardens — are marked down. Other Shopping writer and editor favorites — like smart plugs, winter coats and pasta makers — are also on sale for a limited time. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day deals on Amazon on Shopping staff favorites. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Prime Day 2021: Best Deals on Shopping staff favorites

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 208,171 reviews on Amazon

Active noise cancellation, sweat- and water-resistant and silicone tips for a more personalized fit

Shopping reporter Ambar Pardilla finally splurged on the popular AirPods Pro after years of switching between EarPods from her old iPhone 6 and ones from her current iPhone 11 — now she’ll just use the Pros whether she’s listening to music on her laptop or phone. These AirPods are among the best Apple deals during Prime Day — along with noise cancellation, they feature what’s called a Transparency Mode, which lets some outside sound in when you need it.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 5,186 reviews on Amazon

Chest patch pockets with button-flap closures

Pardilla owns several denim jackets from Levi’s — but the Original Trucker Jacket is her favorite among them all since it pairs well with almost anything in her closet. It also features back waist tabs for a more adjustable fit and currently comes in different washes including Hazy Daisy and Jeanie.

Lowest price since February 2021, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 18,533 reviews on Amazon

No. 1 bestselling parka jacket on Amazon

No, it’s not too early to stock up on winter style essentials — especially when it comes to the infamous Amazon coat that is marked down for Prime Day. Beyond its stylish appearance — it comes in 13 colorways and has a faux fur lining — Orolay’s popular coat is also functional, sporting six pockets and a combination of duck down and duck feather lining in the sleeves. Shopping associate editor Nicole Saunders owns the limited edition Red Amazon coat made in collaboration with Olay.

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.1-star average rating from 67,057 reviews on Amazon

Quick-drying and moisture-wicking fabric and textured butt-lifting design

Shopping editor Morgan Greenwald has bought quite a few things off of TikTok, but she says that these infamous “butt lift” leggings are easily the best recommendation she’s gotten from the platform. Made of a polyester and spandex blend, the leggings are designed to be flattering and lift your butt while you wear them.

Lowest price ever, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 10,047 reviews on Amazon

Illuminated touch sensor control panel, programmable growing lights and adjustable grow hood

Whether you live in an apartment or just don’t want to go through the trouble of planting a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a great option for growing herbs, salad greens and the like. During quarantine, Greenwald used her AeroGarden to grow cherry tomatoes, and she only had to tend to them a few times a week.

Lowest price since October 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 5,759 reviews on Amazon

No hub required, schedule-enabled and cross platform

One of the best smart plugs on the market, this is a clear standout deal for Gideon Grudo, the editorial director of Shopping. Wisening up any home can make a substantial difference in your lived experience, from saving a couple bucks on electric bills to telling your phone to turn off the light in the kitchen from bed (after forgetting to turn it off). This price point further pushes this device, which works across smart assistant platforms, to offer up that simple commodity for less than $10.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.2-star average rating from 4,615 reviews on Amazon

Clinically tested, cruelty free and hypoallergenic

For those looking for stronger, longer lashes, consider this eyelash serum that Shopping writer Kala uses in between lash extensions. The brand says the bestselling lash serum is formulated with cruelty-free ingredients to protect lashes against breakage and improve shine. It is the only ophthalmologist-developed lash serum in the beauty market, according to the brand.

Lowest price since November 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 45,888 reviews on Amazon

Additional express treatments and professional-level whitening

Get professional-grade teeth whitening at home with these whitestrips, which only need to be used once a day for only 30 minutes. The strips — a favorite of Shopping contributor Hanna Horvath — adhere to your teeth, so you can talk and drink water with them on. The pack also comes with two 1-Hour Express strips if you’re looking to whiten on the go.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.1-star average rating from 220 reviews on Amazon

Adjustable thickness settings and table clamp

This durable pasta maker is ideal for any at home cook — the machine has a crank to roll dough, and comes with eight adjustable settings for different types of pasta. The parts are also detachable, making it easy to store and clean the device. Horvath enjoys using this device during pasta-making nights at home.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 109,831 reviews on Amazon

IPX8 water resistance, weeks-long battery life and customizable fonts and text sizes

Shopping writer Mili Godio enjoys the lightweight portability of the Kindle Paperwhite, which she typically takes on trips to access hundreds of books at the swipe of the screen. The device’s screen uses E Ink rather than a traditional LED screen, meaning it’s black and white and helps to cut down on backlit screen time when reading at night.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 567 reviews on Amazon

Multi-surface cleaning, self-emptying base and compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

After years of manually grabbing a vacuum and dumping it out each day, Godio decided to invest in the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum, which features a bagless, self-emptying base that can hold up to 45 days of dirt and debris. Godio likes that she can conveniently schedule cleaning times and specific target areas using the SharkClean app, especially for times when she isn’t home.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 21,286 reviews on Amazon

Made from food-safe silicone, dishwasher-friendly and microwave- and oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Shopping writer Zoe Malin adds to her Stasher Bag collection every time they’re on sale, finding them useful to store food since they’re refrigerator- and freezer-safe. This pack of Stasher Bags comes with four reusable bags ranging in size from half-gallon to snack, and their pinch-loc seal keeps air out so food stays fresh.

Lowest price since January, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 36,247 reviews on Amazon

Plant-based protein powder, USDA organic and no added sugar

This 2-pound container of protein powder lasts Malin months, making it a worthy investment. During Prime Day, multiple flavors from the brand are on sale, from Creamy Chocolate and Chocolate Coconut to Vanilla and Peanut Butter.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.