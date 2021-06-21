Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Prime Day is traditionally known for its limited-time Lightning Deals, which tend to run for only a couple of hours. Deals go live throughout the day and you can keep track of what will be on sale here — you can also be alerted when certain items go on sale by setting reminders.

Since these are such a considerable feature of the short shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Lightning Deals on top-rated items happening right now during Prime Day across categories including kitchen, home and tech. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices again price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Lowest price since November 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 2,526 reviews on Amazon

11 power levels

This microwave features smart controls with sensors that can automatically adjust the power and cooking time of foods, according to the brand. There are also options to defrost frozen items quickly, keep leftovers warm and more.

Lowest price since December 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 1,545 reviews on Amazon

Cordless and portable

On a full charge, this electric wine bottle opener can open up to 30 bottles, the company claims. It can automatically uncork bottles once the single up or down button is pressed.

Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 4,215 reviews on Amazon

360-degree speaker and streams content from Netflix, YouTube and more

With this projector, you can watch movies, TV shows and more at up to 100 inches wide. The projector is designed to be the size of a soda can, so you can easily take it almost anywhere.

Lowest price this year, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 7,988 reviews on Amazon

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

You can control this vacuum through the brand's app — for added convenience, it's designed to be quiet and slim as well. It also comes with a feature called BoostIQ Technology that lets you automatically increase suction power while in use when you need a deeper clean.

