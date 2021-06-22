Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.
As part of Prime Day, Amazon also offers limited-time deals called Lightning Deals on certain items — once they’re gone, they’re gone. These deals go live throughout the day, though Amazon gives previews of all of the deals up to 24 hours in advance (and you can view both live and upcoming ones here). If you see something you’re particularly interested in, you can also click “Watch this Deal” to get alerted when it goes live.
To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day Lightning Deals during the second day of the sale. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.
Best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals
PHILIPS Bluetooth Stereo System
- Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.3-star average rating from 1,230 reviews on Amazon
- Built-in CD player and remote control
This stereo system from PHILIPS has a dual amplifier for improved sound quality and is made with MAX Sound technology to adjust the sound to match the volume settings.
CYBEX Beezy Compact Baby Stroller
- Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.8-star average rating from 34 reviews on Amazon
- Single-hand fold, all-wheel suspension, recline position options and UPF 50+ sun canopy
For parents who are always on the go, this stroller is relatively lightweight at 18.1 pounds and is compatible with any of CYBEX’s infant car seats, so you can easily turn it into a travel system.
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer
- Lowest price since August 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.6-star average rating from 3,811 reviews on Amazon
- Works as a UV-C sanitizer and phone changer and can fit any smartphone
As we previously explained in our guide to sanitizing your phone, UV-C light is the only type of light on the spectrum that can kill germs. In addition to keeping your phone clean, this portable device also charges your phone on the go.
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
- Lowest price since March 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel
- 4.8-star average rating from 3,905 reviews on Amazon
- Includes round bamboo tray with five serving sections, cheese board and knife set
Shopping writer Mili Godio previously said that her charcuterie board has been the perfect summer staple for entertaining, especially during the pandemic.
More Prime Day 2021 Lightning Deals live now
- Save 20 percent on the Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Combo
- Save 15 percent on the Cooluli Mini Fridge
- Save 21 percent on the Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 Wireless Earbuds
- Save 20 percent on the Instant Pot Round Cake Pan
- Save 38 percent on the miisso External Portable Charger
- Save 24 percent on the George Foreman 5-Serving Grill and Panini Press
- Save 29 percent on the RENPHO Air Purifier
