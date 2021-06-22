Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals, including Target, Walmart, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond.

As part of Prime Day, Amazon also offers limited-time deals called Lightning Deals on certain items — once they’re gone, they’re gone. These deals go live throughout the day, though Amazon gives previews of all of the deals up to 24 hours in advance (and you can view both live and upcoming ones here). If you see something you’re particularly interested in, you can also click “Watch this Deal” to get alerted when it goes live.

To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Prime Day Lightning Deals during the second day of the sale. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like CamelCamelCamel, Honey and others.

Best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals

Lowest price since December 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 1,230 reviews on Amazon

Built-in CD player and remote control

This stereo system from PHILIPS has a dual amplifier for improved sound quality and is made with MAX Sound technology to adjust the sound to match the volume settings.

Lowest price since February, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 34 reviews on Amazon

Single-hand fold, all-wheel suspension, recline position options and UPF 50+ sun canopy

For parents who are always on the go, this stroller is relatively lightweight at 18.1 pounds and is compatible with any of CYBEX’s infant car seats, so you can easily turn it into a travel system.

Lowest price since August 2019, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 3,811 reviews on Amazon

Works as a UV-C sanitizer and phone changer and can fit any smartphone

As we previously explained in our guide to sanitizing your phone, UV-C light is the only type of light on the spectrum that can kill germs. In addition to keeping your phone clean, this portable device also charges your phone on the go.

Lowest price since March 2020, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from 3,905 reviews on Amazon

Includes round bamboo tray with five serving sections, cheese board and knife set

Shopping writer Mili Godio previously said that her charcuterie board has been the perfect summer staple for entertaining, especially during the pandemic.

More Prime Day 2021 Lightning Deals live now

