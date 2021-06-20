Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon’s sixth Prime Day kicks off on June 21 and runs through June 22. The sale, designed to incentivize new Prime members, features sitewide and limited-time savings on electronics, kitchenware and more. Amazon created the annual event in 2015. It’s become so big that other big-box retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair — Target unveiled its Deal Days event back in 2019. Since then, the sale has typically run for two days — this year, however, Target announced it would run for three, from June 20 to June 22. Unlike Amazon’s Prime Day, you don’t need a membership to shop Target’s Deal Days and what’s on sale ranges from an Instant Pot pressure cooker to Beats noise-cancelling headphones. To help you make the most of the three-day sale, we compiled some of the best Deal Days deals at Target. To make sure of the quality of these sales and deals, we’re checking their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and more.
Target Deal Days 2021: Best sales to shop
Below, we highlighted some of the standout sales from Target’s Deal Days sale. You can find the full list of Deal Days sales and deals here.
- Up to 35 percent off kitchen essentials, including the Jonathan Adler Keurig K-Mini, Instant Pot Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker, Oster Digital Countertop Air Fryer Oven and more
- Up to 30 percent off bath and bedding, including pillow sham sets and comforters
- Up to 30 percent off floor care, including the Ecovacs DEEBOT Robot Vacuum and Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner
- Up to 40 percent off furniture, including chairs and coffee tables
- Up to 30 percent off electronics including the LG 75-Inch Class 4K Smart LED TV, HP 11.6-Inch Chromebook Laptop and Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones
- Up to 50 percent off dental and teeth whitening products, including Philips Sonicare EasyClean Electric Toothbrush and Crest Whitening Emulsions Leave-on Teeth Whitening Treatment
Best deals during Target Deal Days 2021
KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 6,311 reviews on Target
- 10 attachments, 10 speed settings and dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl
For beginners and proficients alike, this stand mixer includes a lever that lifts the bowl into a set position to mix both denser ingredients and bigger batches of dough.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.9-star average rating from 85 reviews on Target
- 9-in-1 appliance, 13 customizable programs and fingerprint-resistant sides
This pressure cooker can be used for meal prepping or bigger feasts — it’s made to make meals for up to six people. It does the job of a slow cooker, steamer and more and includes overheat protection and a safe-locking, dishwasher-safe lid.
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.4-star average rating from 581 reviews on Target
- Cordless, bagless and can be converted to a handheld vacuum
From carpets to cars, this vacuum is designed for quick cleaning with a run time of up to 40 minutes. It comes with a wall dock to charge and store more easily, which can be useful if you’re in a smaller space.
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Pet Upright Vacuum
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from 123 reviews on Target
- Bagless, HEPA filter and self-cleaning brushroll for hair
This vacuum from Shark is specifically designed to clean up pet hair — it comes with a hose that can be extended up to 11 feet long, along with a crevice tool for tighter places.
Oster DiamondForce Non-Stick XL 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.1-star average rating from 128 reviews on Target
- Digital display, eight preset functions and dishwasher-safe cooking basket
This air fryer has a temperature range of 80 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and settings for foods like fish and chicken, along with a dehydration function. The coating on the fryer is designed to be non-stick and scratch-resistant as well.
More Target Deal Days 2021 deals and sales to shop right now
- Up to 25 percent off beauty and personal care products
- Up to 30 percent off skin care tools
- Up to 30 percent off hair care appliances
- 20 percent off pet accessories
