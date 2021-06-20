Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon’s sixth Prime Day kicks off on June 21 and runs through June 22. The sale, designed to incentivize new Prime members, features sitewide and limited-time savings on electronics, kitchenware and more. Amazon created the annual event in 2015. It’s become so big that other big-box retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair — Target unveiled its Deal Days event back in 2019. Since then, the sale has typically run for two days — this year, however, Target announced it would run for three, from June 20 to June 22. Unlike Amazon’s Prime Day, you don’t need a membership to shop Target’s Deal Days and what’s on sale ranges from an Instant Pot pressure cooker to Beats noise-cancelling headphones. To help you make the most of the three-day sale, we compiled some of the best Deal Days deals at Target. To make sure of the quality of these sales and deals, we’re checking their current prices on price tracker platforms like Honey and more.

SKIP AHEAD Target Deal Days 2021 deals

Target Deal Days 2021: Best sales to shop

Below, we highlighted some of the standout sales from Target’s Deal Days sale. You can find the full list of Deal Days sales and deals here.

Best deals during Target Deal Days 2021

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 6,311 reviews on Target

10 attachments, 10 speed settings and dishwasher-safe stainless steel bowl

For beginners and proficients alike, this stand mixer includes a lever that lifts the bowl into a set position to mix both denser ingredients and bigger batches of dough.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 85 reviews on Target

9-in-1 appliance, 13 customizable programs and fingerprint-resistant sides

This pressure cooker can be used for meal prepping or bigger feasts — it’s made to make meals for up to six people. It does the job of a slow cooker, steamer and more and includes overheat protection and a safe-locking, dishwasher-safe lid.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 581 reviews on Target

Cordless, bagless and can be converted to a handheld vacuum

From carpets to cars, this vacuum is designed for quick cleaning with a run time of up to 40 minutes. It comes with a wall dock to charge and store more easily, which can be useful if you’re in a smaller space.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 123 reviews on Target

Bagless, HEPA filter and self-cleaning brushroll for hair

This vacuum from Shark is specifically designed to clean up pet hair — it comes with a hose that can be extended up to 11 feet long, along with a crevice tool for tighter places.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 128 reviews on Target

Digital display, eight preset functions and dishwasher-safe cooking basket

This air fryer has a temperature range of 80 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and settings for foods like fish and chicken, along with a dehydration function. The coating on the fryer is designed to be non-stick and scratch-resistant as well.

More Target Deal Days 2021 deals and sales to shop right now

