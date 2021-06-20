Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals. This year, Walmart is hosting a four-day sale event called Deals for Days to compete with Amazon, beginning June 20 (one day ahead of Prime Day) and ending on June 23. As part of the sale, Walmart has marked down popular items, including the Apple AirPods Pro, Apple TV and Instant Pot Viva. You don’t need any sort of membership to enjoy the Deals for Days sale, but Walmart Plus members get perks like free same-day delivery and unlimited free deliveries on orders over $35. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best deals from Walmart’s Deals for Days sale. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like Honey and others.

Walmart Deals for Days 2021: Best sales to shop

Navigating through the thousands of options available in the sale can be daunting. Here are some top categories in the sale:

And we've sourced some slightly more specific roundups of deals Shopping readers have shown particular interest in.

Best deals from Walmart Deals for Days 2021

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 497 reviews at Walmart

Siri voice remote, Dolby Atmos sound capabilities and 4K streaming

In our guide to the best streaming devices, tech expert Whitson Gordon noted that the Apple TV is “easy to use” and is ideal if you are already an Apple household.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 100 reviews at Walmart

Auto empty base, simultaneous vacuuming and mopping functions and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant voice control

A good option for those who prefer things automated, this 2-in-1 vacuum and mop automatically empties into a lined bin and can be controlled via the iHome Clean App if you don’t want to use voice commands.

Lowest price since April, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 2,016 reviews at Walmart

Dishwasher-safe lid and pot, 15 one-touch customizable programs and overheat protection

If you want to save cabinet space, this popular Instant Pot serves as nine appliances: a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute, sous vide and sterilizer.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.9-star average rating from 28 reviews at Walmart

Adjustable handle, 35-pound car seat limit, cup holders and storage basket

This multipurpose travel system includes both a stroller with a sun visor and peek-a-boo window and an infant car seat that the brand says is lightweight.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 176 reviews at Walmart

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency listening modes, on-ear control buttons, built-in microphone and up to 22 hours of battery life

As we previously explained in our guide to Beats by Dre headphones, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless headphones are ideal for frequent travelers and those working from home thanks to the ANC technology that can block out outside noise.

Lowest price since February, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 2,028 reviews at Walmart

Stainless steel material and ergonomic handles

This popular knife set includes several different types of knives, including an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, a 6-inch Nakiri knife and steak knives.

More Walmart deals and sales to shop during Deals for Days 2021

