Amazon Prime Day 2021 is finally here. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers are now hosting their own counter deals. This year, Walmart is hosting a four-day sale event called Deals for Days to compete with Amazon, beginning June 20 (one day ahead of Prime Day) and ending on June 23. As part of the sale, Walmart has marked down popular items, including the Apple AirPods Pro, Apple TV and Instant Pot Viva. You don’t need any sort of membership to enjoy the Deals for Days sale, but Walmart Plus members get perks like free same-day delivery and unlimited free deliveries on orders over $35. To help you make the most of the fleeting shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best deals from Walmart’s Deals for Days sale. To ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like Honey and others.
Walmart Deals for Days 2021: Best sales to shop
Navigating through the thousands of options available in the sale can be daunting. Here are some top categories in the sale:
And we've sourced some slightly more specific roundups of deals Shopping readers have shown particular interest in.
- $10 off select Nintendo Switch games like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey and more
- Save on popular TV brands like Hisense, LG and more: 4K TVs, TV accessories and more
- Up to 25 percent off select Tineco vacuums and floor washers
- Save on strollers from BOB Gear, Baby Trend, Contours and more
- Save on select BISSELL handheld and cordless vacuums
- Save on air fryers from Chefman, Gourmia and more
Best deals from Walmart Deals for Days 2021
Apple TV 4K 32GB
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 497 reviews at Walmart
- Siri voice remote, Dolby Atmos sound capabilities and 4K streaming
In our guide to the best streaming devices, tech expert Whitson Gordon noted that the Apple TV is “easy to use” and is ideal if you are already an Apple household.
iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from 100 reviews at Walmart
- Auto empty base, simultaneous vacuuming and mopping functions and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant voice control
A good option for those who prefer things automated, this 2-in-1 vacuum and mop automatically empties into a lined bin and can be controlled via the iHome Clean App if you don’t want to use voice commands.
Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 6-Quart Pressure Cooker
- Lowest price since April, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,016 reviews at Walmart
- Dishwasher-safe lid and pot, 15 one-touch customizable programs and overheat protection
If you want to save cabinet space, this popular Instant Pot serves as nine appliances: a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute, sous vide and sterilizer.
Monbebe Metro Travel System
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.9-star average rating from 28 reviews at Walmart
- Adjustable handle, 35-pound car seat limit, cup holders and storage basket
This multipurpose travel system includes both a stroller with a sun visor and peek-a-boo window and an infant car seat that the brand says is lightweight.
Beats Solo Pro Wireless On-Ear Headphones
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 176 reviews at Walmart
- Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency listening modes, on-ear control buttons, built-in microphone and up to 22 hours of battery life
As we previously explained in our guide to Beats by Dre headphones, the Beats Solo Pro Wireless headphones are ideal for frequent travelers and those working from home thanks to the ANC technology that can block out outside noise.
The Pioneer Woman Cowboy Rustic 14-Piece Cutlery Knife Block Set
- Lowest price since February, according to Honey
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,028 reviews at Walmart
- Stainless steel material and ergonomic handles
This popular knife set includes several different types of knives, including an 8-inch chef’s knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, a 6-inch Nakiri knife and steak knives.
More Walmart deals and sales to shop during Deals for Days 2021
- $22 off the Apple AirPods Pro
- 34 percent off the Midea 50-Pint Dehumidifier
- 41 percent off the Google Nest Mini
- $50 off the Chefman Air Fryer + Toaster Oven
- 44 percent off the BESTOPE Tourmaline Ceramic Hair Straightener
- 50 percent off the Olay Regenerist Max Tone Face Serum
- $120 off the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum
- $13 off the NutriBullet Blender Combo
