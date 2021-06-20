Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here at last. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers, including Target and Walmart, are now hosting their own counter deals. Wayfair is offering substantial savings on everything from living room seating and bedding to dining room furniture, home decor and more. Wayfair’s June Clearance event begins June 20 (one day ahead of Prime Day) and ends on June 23. To help guide your shopping during this fleeting sale, we compiled some of the best deals from Wayfair. And to ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like Honey and others.
Wayfair June Clearance 2021: Best sales to shop
- Up to 60 percent off select living room seating
- Up to 60 percent off select TV stands and living room tables
- Up to 60 percent off select bedding
- Up to 55 percent off select kitchen and dining furniture
- Up to 55 percent off select kitchen bestsellers
Best deals from Wayfair’s June Clearance 2021
Sand & Stable Laguna Coffee Table
- Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey
- 4.7-star average rating from 12,793 reviews on Wayfair
- Rustic design, includes a shelf for storage, comes in five finishes
This coffee table is made from solid wood and can hold up to 200 pounds. The top of the table reaches 18 inches off the ground.
Teele 18-Inch Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
- Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from 1,685 reviewers on Wayfair
- Styrofoam bean filling, upholstery is 100-percent jute
This highly rated ottoman was made in India and can hold up to 200 pounds. The brand recommends regularly vacuuming it to keep the fibers healthy.
Mistana Hal TV Stand (for TVs sized up to 60 Inches)
- Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from 5,669 reviewers on Wayfair
- 90-degree open door styling, recycled materials, nine colorways
This highly rated TV stand brings your living room a mid-century modern design and gives you both an open shelf storage solution as well as closed-cabinet storage for less seemly storage.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
- Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey
- 4.8-star average rating from 389 reviewers on Wayfair
- one color on sale, dishwasher-safe, enameled cast iron
Especially resilient, this cast iron dutch oven comes from Staub, a brand well regarded for its high quality production long-lasting cookware, featured extensively in our guide to cast iron.
Nanette Stacking Patio Dining Chair (Set of 4)
- Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey
- 4.8-star average rating from 13 reviewers on Wayfair
- All-weather resin wicker, stacking, rust-resistant aluminum
Frames on these chairs are hand-painted and can hold up to 250 pounds — note that the table is not included.
Winston Porter Capo Kitchen Cart with Solid Wood Top
- Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey
- 4.5-star average rating from 132 reviewers on Wayfair
- Two interior shelves, solid wood top, locking wheels
Available in four different colorways and designed with built-in, function-first items like a paper towel holder, this kitchen island is a portable and flexible addition to a kitchen in need of more counter space.
More Wayfair deals and sales to shop
- Up to 70 percent off select wall art
- Up to 60 percent off select area rugs
- Up to 55 percent off select office furniture
- Up to 55 percent off select entryway furniture
- Up to 55 percent off select lighting
- Up to 50 percent off select electronics
- Up to 50 percent off select storage solutions
- Up to 45 percent off select nursery and baby furniture
