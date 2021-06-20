Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we make a commission on your purchases. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here at last. During the Prime Day sales event, Prime members can take advantage of sitewide savings in categories ranging from tech and kitchenware to clothing and skin care. Amazon created the annual event in 2015 — and after six years, it’s grown so big that several other retailers, including Target and Walmart, are now hosting their own counter deals. Wayfair is offering substantial savings on everything from living room seating and bedding to dining room furniture, home decor and more. Wayfair’s June Clearance event begins June 20 (one day ahead of Prime Day) and ends on June 23. To help guide your shopping during this fleeting sale, we compiled some of the best deals from Wayfair. And to ensure the quality of these sales, we’re checking deal prices against price trackers like Honey and others.

Wayfair June Clearance 2021: Best sales to shop

Best deals from Wayfair’s June Clearance 2021

Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 12,793 reviews on Wayfair

Rustic design, includes a shelf for storage, comes in five finishes

This coffee table is made from solid wood and can hold up to 200 pounds. The top of the table reaches 18 inches off the ground.

Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 1,685 reviewers on Wayfair

Styrofoam bean filling, upholstery is 100-percent jute

This highly rated ottoman was made in India and can hold up to 200 pounds. The brand recommends regularly vacuuming it to keep the fibers healthy.

Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 5,669 reviewers on Wayfair

90-degree open door styling, recycled materials, nine colorways

This highly rated TV stand brings your living room a mid-century modern design and gives you both an open shelf storage solution as well as closed-cabinet storage for less seemly storage.

Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 389 reviewers on Wayfair

one color on sale, dishwasher-safe, enameled cast iron

Especially resilient, this cast iron dutch oven comes from Staub, a brand well regarded for its high quality production long-lasting cookware, featured extensively in our guide to cast iron.

Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 13 reviewers on Wayfair

All-weather resin wicker, stacking, rust-resistant aluminum

Frames on these chairs are hand-painted and can hold up to 250 pounds — note that the table is not included.

Lowest price in 2021, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 132 reviewers on Wayfair

Two interior shelves, solid wood top, locking wheels

Available in four different colorways and designed with built-in, function-first items like a paper towel holder, this kitchen island is a portable and flexible addition to a kitchen in need of more counter space.

More Wayfair deals and sales to shop

