Face masks are increasingly important these days as states, businesses and schools are requiring you to wear them to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. And while Postmaster General Louis DeJoy just announced that the U.S. Postal Service will suspend any policy or operational changes until after the November presidential elections, you might have noticed various online shopping orders taking longer than normal to deliver. We’ve extensively covered how to buy face masks for yourself and your kids, including popular masks from brands like Etsy and Athleta. We also consulted experts on the best face shields, face masks with filters and masks for exercising. Most recently and following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we shared some of the most purchased face masks we’ve covered this summer. If you’re looking to add to your wardrobe of face coverings or are in a pinch to grab another set, here are some highly-rated options on Amazon that are currently in stock, whose listed features meet CDC guidelines and that can be shipped within two days.

The CDC says that while N95 and surgical masks are to be reserved for healthcare workers, cloth face coverings should be worn in public spaces. No matter where you get your face masks (or when), consider this general guidance from the CDC:

Masks must fit snugly (but comfortably) against your face

(but comfortably) against your face Masks must be secured with ties or ear loops

Masks must include multiple layers of fabric

Masks must allow for breathing without restriction

Masks must be washable without damage or shape change

Shop face masks on Amazon

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 539 viewers

Fastest shipping: Two-day

These masks by EnerPlex come in four sizes: Small, Medium, Large, XL, and three colors: Black, Blue, White. They include three layers of a polyester-and-cotton blend fabric and are machine-washable. They also feature stretch ear loops to secure the mask to your face.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 327 viewers

Fastest shipping: Two-day

These one-size-fits-most masks by Maxboost are machine-washable and offer two layers of fabric. They feature a sleek black design and include earloops with adjustable toggles. Additionally, they are equipped with a nose bridge wire to prevent the mask from slipping off your face.

Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 1,256 viewers

Fastest shipping: Two-day

These face coverings by Lanier are machine-washable and include two layers of cotton and polyester. They are 4.5-inches long, from nose to chin, and are designed to fit most kids. Additionally, they are lightweight and come in Blue and White.

Rating: 4.1-star average rating from 404 viewers

Fastest shipping: Two-day

The Case-Mate mask, part of the company’s new Safe+Mate health and safety product line, is available for kids or adults and comes in Adult S/M, Adult L/XL, Kids Age 3-6 and Kids Age 7-11. It’s machine-washable, made of cotton and polyester and it features a pocket for a filter. Plus, it sports a black elastic strap for comfort and convenience. It comes in numerous colors and patterns including Camo, Cheetah, Meadow and more, and you can get it in a pack of three.

Rating: 3.8-star average rating from 210 viewers

Fastest shipping: Next-day

Weddingstar’s machine-washable cloth mask is lightweight and made of cotton and rayon. It includes two layers of fabric and is equipped with a pocket where you can fit a PM2.5 filter. It also features adjustable ear straps and a wire band at the nose for comfort. Plus, it comes in a myriad of colors and patterns, including Blue, Dark Red, Camo, Dark Green, Navy Stars, Buffalo Plaid, Tie Dye and many more. Weddingstar also sells travel bags to store your mask as well as headbands to help keep your mask in place.

Rating: 3.8-star average rating from 2,209 viewers

Fastest shipping: Two-day

Levi’s reusable and reversible masks are made of two layers of 100-percent cotton and include a pocket for a filter. They come in sets with numerous colors like Navy, Red and Red and Royal Blue and patterns like Bandana Print Dress Blues, Orchid Bloom and Blue Topaz. Additionally, they are machine-washable and come in Small and Large.

Rating: 4.7-star average rating from 9 viewers

Fastest shipping: Two-day

These kid-friendly face masks come in fun colors including Lime Green, Mustard and Fuchsia Pink. They are machine-washable and made of cotton with a polypropylene filter on the inside. For a snug fit, the masks sport a fitted chin piece, flexible wire nose band, and ear loops.

