As countries across the world continue to lift travel restrictions for U.S. citizens, many are looking for easy-to-pack items to bring on trips. Today, Away, a reader favorite brand, launched three new bags that pack into small, removable zip pouches when they’re not in use: the Packable Carryall, the Packable Backpack and the Packable Sling Bag. The bags are constructed from 100 percent recycled lightweight and water-resistant nylon. They’re also built with an interior organization system that consists of a zipper pocket and a loop for a compact zip pouch.

You can use the Packable Carryall as a tote or beach bag, and it fits airline requirements for carry-on luggage. It features a zipper closure with plastic pullers and can be secured to any Away suitcase. The Packable Carryall is available in Black, Navy and Cayenne.

Available in Black and Navy, the Packable Backpack’s elastic drawstring with a flap buckle closure ensures the bag doesn't open while you’re on the go, and its lightly padded shoulder straps provide added comfort. The backpack also has a top handle and it can attach to Away’s suitcases. You can pack this backpack in your luggage or bring it on the plane — it meets TSA airline requirements for carry-on luggage.

The Packable Sling Bag is designed with a two-sided adjustable webbing strap, allowing you to wear it around your waist or across your body. It has a zipper closure with plastic pullers and is available in Cayenne, an orange shade.

