The summer season is officially here, which means now is an opportune time to treat yourself to a pair of affordable men's swim trunks in classic colors and trendy prints to help you look stylish and feel comfortable while in the water. "Guys should always get a swimsuit that makes them feel as cool as their favorite jeans or the sneakers they love," fashion stylist Brian Coats previously told us in our guide to the best men's swim trunks.

While shopping for swim shorts might feel overwhelming, one classic style you can opt for is a mid-thigh length trunk cut because "they work on a lot of different body types," fashion stylist Michael Fisher told us in the aforementioned guide. Stylist Courtney Mays — Kevin Love and Chris Paul are clients — also previously recommended mid-thigh swim trunks and called them the "most flattering" style regardless of your height and noted they provide a "cleaner look."

Best affordable men's swim trunks

To help simplify your search for men's swim trunks, we selected highly rated mid-length options from reader-favorite brands and retailers like Macy’s, Nordstrom, Amazon, Kohl’s and more. We also rounded up swim shorts with longer and shorter inseams to offer you some style variety. All six of these men’s swim trunks are also $50 and under, allowing you more flexibility to stock up on styles you like and give your favorite styles to your dad or father figure before the Fourth of July.

And while you're shopping, don't forget to secure other summer essentials like sunscreen, sunglasses, beach towel and pool float. Other unique beach accessories you might not have thought of tossing into your backpack include beach tech, such as wireless earbuds and tablets like the Apple iPad or Amazon Kindle.

Club Room's 7-inch swim trunks — made in sizes Small to 2XL — sport an elastic waistband with drawstring closure and three pockets. These highly rated swim trunks are available in six colorways, ranging from summer-ready options like Pink Combo and Yellow Combo to darker hues like Blue Combo and Aqua Combo. Macy's also sells 10 solid colors, like Deep Black, Aqua Splash and Pink Sky if you prefer. The brand says these machine-washable swim trunks offer a classic fit and are made from quick-drying polyester fabric.

These polyester shorts are also water-repellent and boast sport netting, which offers an extra layer of coverage and support, celebrity stylist Andrew Gelwicks previously explained in our men's swim trunks guide. Mesh is optional and you can feel free to cut it away if you prefer more "freedom" — "the trunks will lay better and dry faster. It is one step closer to swimming commando," celebrity stylist Michael Fisher previously told us. Sonoma Goods' top rated swim trunks are available in 12 patterns and five sizes.

Speedo doesn't just make swim goggles and swim briefs — it also creates top rated swim trunks like the Colorblock Volley. Beyond the mesh netting and dual side pockets with flap closures to help stash your smartphone, the Volley sports UPF 50+ coverage and is available in four colors: Peacoat, Faded Rose, Speedo Black and Blue Lemonade. Sizing is a little more limited than other styles on this list, but you can order it in Small to Extra Large.

If the father figure in your life appreciates a good print, then you can choose from eight attention-grabbing options like Vintage Floral and Geometry Palm to Blue Leaves and Stripes Printed. Like the previously mentioned Speedo Volley shorts, Rokka & Rolla's swim trunks are also made from a UPF50+ fabric. UPF 50+ is considered "excellent protection" from the sun's harsh rays, board-certified dermatologist Anna Guanche, MD, FAAD, previously told us in our guide to UPF clothing and swimwear.

Goodfellow & Co’s style goes up to a size 5XL, making it the most size-inclusive option on our list. The brand claims these shorts are made from 100 percent recycled polyester and offers UPF50+ protection. Besides its top rating, these classic black shorts are also the No. 1 bestselling pair of swim trunks at Target.

Although L.L. Bean is known for its outdoor gear and popular duck boots, the brand also makes men's swim trunks, like this highly rated classic Supplex Sport Shorts. L.L. Bean claims these shorts are made from 100 percent water-repellent nylon and boasts UPF 50+ protection. They also are available in seven colors and feature a combination of side seam and back welt pockets.

