Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With temperatures starting to rise, Shopping readers seem to be preparing themselves for the warm weather — finding outdoor furniture on sale, perusing fire pits and so on. If you’re planning on a weekend at the beach or taking a dip in a backyard pool, you could be looking for the right swimsuit right now. To help, we compiled a few of the most affordable and highly rated swimsuits to wear this summer.

The best affordable one-piece swimsuits for women in 2021

After searching around retailers that are favorites among Shopping readers, including Amazon, Nordstrom and Old Navy, here are few of the best-rated options under $100.

One of Summersalt’s bestselling swimsuits, The Sidestroke offers full chest support without any cups or padding, and full coverage from behind, boasting the C tier of the brand’s three coverage levels, which range from A (the least) to C (the most). This swimsuit, which is made from recycled polyamide (crafted from nylon waste and the like) and elastane, features diagonal seaming that’s meant to be flattering on different body types. The Sidestroke currently comes in 11 colors, including Seaweed & Seaglass & White Sand and Sangria & Dragon Fruit & White Sand, and is available in sizes 0 to 24.

With Andie’s Amalfi swimsuit, you can choose between different fabrics (including a compressive Ribbed material and Luster, a metallic knit), color, length (either Classic or Long Torso) and bottom coverage (Cheeky, Medium and Full). This swimsuit features adjustable straps, removable cups and UPF 50+ sun protection. The default fabric, which is called Flat, is made from nylon and spandex. This swimsuit has earned an average 4.6-star rating over more than 1,600 reviews. The Amalfi is available in sizes XS to XXXL.

This one-piece is popular with J.Crew shoppers, with an average 4.7-star rating over more than 200 reviews. Made from polyamide and elastane, it features boning on the side, removable padding and a built-in shelf bra. You can wear this swimsuit two ways — strapless or as a halter with an included strap. You can choose between 10 colors, like Bright Cerise and Warm Clementine. This swimsuit is available in sizes 0 to 24 and in both Classic and Long Torso fits.

This minimalist swimsuit, which comes in sizes 2 to 12, doesn’t have too much detailing — just a scooped neck, high-cut sides and shirring throughout the waist. You can adjust the straps and remove the soft cups at the bust for a more personalized fit for your body. The one-piece is made from a blend of nylon and elastane. It’s a popular pick with Nordstrom shoppers, garnering an average 4.5-star rating over more than 350 reviews. You can also find this swimsuit in a black shade.

Made from nylon and spandex, this swimsuit is designed for both “lap swimmers and casual water lovers.” The brand says the fabric is meant to maintain its shape even after countless dips in a chlorine pool. The swimsuit features a built-in shelf bra, scoop neckline and back cutout detail. For extra support, the straps in the back are supposed to stay secure and comfortable while you’re swimming. This swimsuit is available in sizes 6 to 24. On Amazon, it has earned an average 4.3-star rating from close to 1,000 reviews.

From one of Amazon’s own in-house brands, this swimsuit offers a more modest scoop in the front and a lower scoop in the back. It’s made from mostly polyamide with some elastane. This swimsuit has light bust support —if you have a bigger bust, this swimsuit doesn’t provide as much support as others. Choose between different prints, including watermelons and navy stripes. This swimsuit is available in sizes XS to XXL.

Made from nylon and polyester, this swimsuit provides high coverage in the back and is fitted throughout the body, with shirred seams at the sides. The swimsuit also features a square neckline, wide shoulder straps and removable foam pads at the bust. You can choose from sizes XS to XXL. While the Black color has limited availability, the Leopard Print is still in stock in all sizes.

Where to find one-piece swimsuits

If you’re still in search of other one-piece swimsuits, these are the retailers we’d recommend browsing (in alphabetical order) for their variety of styles, coverage choices and sizes.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.