Summer is here — and with its arrival, you may find yourself looking for the ideal swimsuit for all your beach, pool or even inflatable pool activities. Luckily, there is no shortage of swimwear brands that carry two-piece swimsuits — the trick is finding one that fits your body and style. To help your search, we’ve compiled some of the best bikinis under $100 from popular retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom. And if you prefer one-piece swimsuits, we’ve also compiled a list of the best affordable one-piece swimsuits.

Best two-piece swimsuits for women

If you’re looking for bikinis, here are some of the best swimsuits that vary in coverage, style and size.

Recently, popular bra brand CUUP launched a swimwear collection featuring three bikini tops and bottoms in five colors. Like the rest of CUUP’s swim line, The Scoop comes in sizes 30A to 42F for tops and XS to XXXL for bottoms. It is made from ECONYL, a nylon fabric made from recycled fishing nets and other post-consumer waste, according to the brand.

Like CUUP, Everlane recently launched a swimwear line. Designed with the environment in mind, this bikini (along with others in the collection) is made from ECONYL recycled nylon, which is made from recycled plastic. While the front of the swimsuit features a plunge V neckline, the back has a tie-back closure, which means you can adjust the band size to fit your body. In addition to Bright Red, it also comes in Black, Rosewood and Marigold.

If you’re looking for a simple, minimalist swimsuit, consider this string bikini from Billabong. Designed with a scoop neck, the swimsuit is made from recycled materials, according to the brand. You can also adjust the straps and remove the soft cups to suit your needs. For a little more color, Billabong also offers the style in Heat Wave, a hot pink.

For those looking for a swimsuit with additional support, consider this swim top from Aerie. The swimsuit features a sturdy underwire and adjustable straps. And while this version has a striped orange pattern, Aerie also carries a simpler black version. Plus, Aerie offers free shipping and returns for all their swimsuits, meaning you can search for the ideal swimsuit online without worrying about fit.

One of Summersalt’s newest arrivals, the Cinched Bikini top provides full chest support with built-in cups and wide adjustable straps. This swimsuit features a cinched tie at the neckline, which is designed to be flattering on different body types, and is made from elastane and recycled polyamide (nylon waste). It comes in three colors and is available in sizes 0 to 24. For more coverage, Summersalt also offers a tankini version in Seaweed and Sea Urchin.

The Classic Mod Tiki bikini is one of Roxy’s most popular styles and is one of the most popular triangle bikini tops on Amazon. Made from nylon and elastane, the fabric provides a comfortable fit: It ties in the back with its adjustable tie straps to offer a secure fit. It comes in XS to XL and in two other colors: True Black and Vineyard Green.

Garnering a 4.7-star average rating from almost 800 CUPSHE shoppers, this one shoulder bikini set is one of the brand’s most popular styles. It is made from a blend of chignon and spandex and features a wavy edge with a back hook closure. Unlike the other swimsuits on this list, this one comes with both the bikini top and matching bottom.

MOMMA was founded out of a desire to create a supportive swimsuit that women could comfortably move in. Resembling a cropped tank top, the Maya Racer offers full chest support and extra coverage for those looking for it. Made from a recycled nylon and spandex blend, the swimsuit is free from any hardware and feels like a bralette, according to the brand.

Where to find bikinis

There are many other affordable brands to check out if you’re still in search of a bikini that’s right for you. Below, we listed some popular retailers that offer affordable bikinis.

