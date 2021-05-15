Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you’re an avid planter or are just getting started on your patch of petunias, it’s important to be comfortable and safe while gardening. Gardening boots help prevent your feet from getting wet while you weed and water your plants, and can also provide an extra layer of insulation from cold temperatures.

Experts recommend investing in high-quality boots you can wear for multiple seasons — look for a pair that’s weather-resistant, waterproof and comfortable. These shoes are made to get dirty, so make sure they’re easy to clean, as you probably don’t want to track dirt all over the house.

Best gardening boots of 2021

Here are some of the best gardening boot options on the market right now — each one is waterproof, weather-resistant and easy to clean, in accordance with our expert guidance.

Best gardening boot: Bogs

In our previous gardening tools shopping guide, experts picked Bogs as the best gardening boot out there. These slip-on boots are water-resistant and they have a cushioned sole to keep feet comfortable. They are available in colors like Mocha, Sage and Black. Bogs also sells clogs, Chelsea boots, ankle boots, rain boots and more for gardening.

Best durable gardening boot: Timberland

These lace-up gardening boots, which come in both men’s and women’s sizes, are made of 100 percent leather and have a rubber sole, making them both waterproof and weather-resistant. They’re also extremely durable, made to be worn both in the garden and out on the hiking trail. These boots have a 4.5-star average rating from more than 33,400 reviews on Amazon.

Best ankle gardening boot: Muck Boot

These rubber ankle boots are waterproof and weather-resistant and have synthetic rubber sides that easily bend, making them easy to slip on and off. The insole of the shoe is made of memory foam for maximum comfort. These shoes come in four colors: Black Plaid, Black, White and Brown.

Best tall gardening boot: Hunter

Want more protection from dirt? These classic boots come in both men’s and women’s sizes, and in over a dozen different colors. They’re coated in latex and have a rubble sole, making them both waterproof and weather-resistant, and have a woven nylon lining for a comfortable fit. Wearers can tighten the buckle at the top to prevent dirt and water from getting inside. Hunter also sells clogs and short rain boots.

Best clog gardening boot: Birkenstock

The classic, simple design of these clogs makes them easy to slip on and off after spending time in the garden. This water-resistant shoe is coated in polyurethane, a material that’s both dirt-repellant and oil- and grease-resistant. These shoes also come in seven different colors, including Black, Yellow and Red. In addition to its famous open-toed sandals, Birkenstock also makes mid-calf rain boots.

Best gardening flats: Chooka

These waterproof flats are more stylish and lightweight than your average gardening boot, but still offer protection from the elements. They come with a ridged rubber sole for traction while you weed and water your plants. Flats come in two designs: Black and Polka Dot. If you’re looking for similarly designed rain boots, Chooka offers lots of different styles of boots in both short and mid-calf heights.

Best affordable gardening boot: Sloggers

These colorful boots, which are highly rated on Amazon, have many features of the other boots on this list without the high sticker price. Theys are waterproof and have an extra-wide opening to tuck your pants into while you garden. You can easily clean these boots by wiping them with a wet cloth, and the insole is removable for machine wash.

