Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As temperatures continue rising across the nation, you might be interested in spending time outdoors and cultivating a lush at-home garden. Before you start pruning, planting and digging, you’ll need to secure the right gear.

Gardening experts previously told us in our guide to gardening accessories that they consider gloves and boots two staples. Rebecca Sears, the chief gardening guru for Green Garden Products, noted that our hands are essential to working with plants, making gardening gloves the most important gardening tool of them all.

You can order gardening gloves from home improvement stores like The Home Depot, ACE Hardware and Lowe’s and at mega stores with gardening departments like Walmart, Target and Amazon. Other popular retailers like Wayfair, Food52 and Uncommon Goods sell gardening gloves, too. In an effort to help you level up your gardening game, we rounded up No. 1 bestsellers from a few Shopping reader favorite shops, plus shared a pair of gloves from a doctor-recommended UPF fashion brand.

Best overall gardening gloves: Showa Atlas

Multiple gardening experts namechecked these gloves as one of the best gardening tools. Erin Benzakein, founder of Floret Flowers, previously called these gloves “easy to clean.” They come in five sizes — Small, Medium, Large, X-Large and XX-Large — and are designed with Nitrile for easy movement.

Best UPF gardening gloves: Coolibar

Coolibar is one of the best UPF clothing brands, according to medical experts we previously consulted in our guides to UPF fashion and UPF hats. UPF signifies how much sun protection fabric can offer and UPF garments usually peak at 50, according to dermatologist Charles Crutchfield III, MD. Coolibar’s gardening gloves feature a 4-way stretch and are made in prints and colorways like classic Black and Coral Multi Bustling Paisley.

Best Amazon gardening gloves: Famoy

These unique-looking gloves are Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling pair of gardening gloves and at $4 a pop, they are the second most affordable option on our list. Since the gloves feature claws on the tips, Famoy recommends utilizing them while digging out weeds, planting and working with soil. They are available in three colors. (If you want more colorways, you’ll have to opt for the No. 2 bestseller instead.)

Best Walmart gardening gloves: Hyper Tough

Hyper Tough’s gloves are Walmart’s No. 1 bestselling pair of gardening gloves and the most notable budget buy. They boast leather accents on the fingertips and palms of the gloves, along with wrist protection courtesy of the safety cuffs.

Best Lowe’s gardening gloves: Style Selections

Most gloves on our list are unisex, but sometimes you want a women’s glove for a closer fit and more femineine pattern, like the blue and white print of these gardening gloves. This Lowe’s No. 1 bestseller is made from a combination of 4-way stretch spandex and a brown grain leather.

Best Home Depot gardening gloves: Digz

Home Depot’s No. 2 bestselling pair of gardening gloves is the sole multipack on our list. (The No. 1 bestseller is available in-store only.) The Digz latex-free gardening gloves are made with women in mind, although anyone with hands can utilize these gloves. These rubber-coated gloves are also texturized, allowing you to have a better grip when digging holes, pulling out weeds and planting.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.