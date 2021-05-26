Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Gardening hats offer both form and function by helping shield you from the sun’s harsh rays. Some models provide feature cooling fabrics or UPF protection while others are designed to accommodate your ponytail. Shopping readers have shown a keen interest in all things gardening, from getting started with indoor plants and indoor garden kits to gift-worthy gardening items for your favorite plants lover. We recently spoke with experts about the best gardening tools and they noted that gloves and boots are two other essentials that are worth the investment.

Best gardening hats

Gardening hats can be found at mega retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Bed Bath and Beyond, as well as at home improvement stores like Lowe’s, The Home Depot and ACE Hardware. Other well-known retailers like Etsy, REI and Duluth Trading Co. sell gardening hats, too. You can also shop for gardening hats directly from brands like Columbia and Coolibar. To help simplify your search for gardening hats, we rounded up No. 1 bestsellers across a few Shopping reader favorite retailers.

Visors, like A New Day's straw model, are helpful when you want to pull your hair up into a ponytail while gardening. This crochet gardening hat is available in four neutral tones and it features a snap closure, allowing you to adjust the hat to fit your head correctly. A New Day's visor is the No. 1 bestseller at Target and it earned a 4.3-star average rating from 55 reviews on the retailer’s site.

As Walmart's No.1 bestselling gardening hat, this Solaris model received a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 70 reviews on the megaretailer's site. The Solaris hat sports a 4-inch wide brim to help protect your face from the sun and it sports an adjustable chin cord to help prevent your hat from falling off while you work. The hat is made from UPF 50 fabric, meaning it can help shield you even further from the sun's harsh rays while you're outdoors.

Mission makes the No. 1 bestselling gardening hat at The Home Depot and it earned a 4.5-star average rating from 150 reviews on Amazon. Like the previously mentioned Solaris hat, Mission’s Booney hat is also made from UPF 50 fabric and sports a wide brim and an adjustable chin strap. Mission claims the Booney hat can keep you up to 30 percent cooler compared to its original bucket hat — simply wet the hat, wring it out and shake off the excess water before placing it back on your head.

Ontel’s Arctic hat is the No. 1 bestselling gardening hat at Bed Bath & Beyond and it boasts a 4.5-star average rating from 4,175 reviews on Amazon. This hat sports an evaporative lining which Ontel says will help cool you down. Ontel also claims its hat is made with a reflective fabric that helps the sun’s rays and heat bounce off the hat.

Like the previously mentioned Target hat, Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling gardening hat is also a visor available in neutral shades. Unlike A New Day’s gardening hat, Simplicity’s visor features a loop and hook rather than a snap closure, plus it is available in 14 colorways compared to A New Day’s four neutral colors. Simplicity’s visor received a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,300 reviews on Amazon.

