Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Hundreds of countries are now either fully open to U.S. travelers or are open with some restrictions, which means that many antsy Americans are booking both domestic and international flights and preparing to take long-overdue vacations. This time around, you will likely need to bring your vaccination card with you — and while there are plenty of vaccination card holders out there that will keep it safe, you can also invest in a passport holder to keep all of your belongings in one place. Below, we’ve rounded up some top-rated passport holders and travel wallets that can hold both your passport and your vaccine card.

Best passport holders and travel wallets

Dagne Dover, which makes one of the best carry-on backpacks and weekender bags, also makes a sleek accordion travel wallet that opens and closes with a magnetic closure. The wallet — which comes in five colors and one seasonal color at the moment — has two internal pockets, six internal card slots and one external card slot to hold everything from your passport and vaccine card to cash and credit cards. It has a 4.8-star rating from 132 reviews on Dagne Dover’s website.

This passport holder is highly customizable — not only can you choose from over 20 colors, but you can also personalize it with your initials or a quote. Depending on your needs, you can add luggage tags or carry-on tags to your purchase to create a matching bundle. The passport cover is lined with RFID protection to keep your information safe and can hold a passport, a vaccine card and several credit cards. It has a 4.9-star rating from more than 2,000 reviews on Etsy.

If you like the look of your passport cover but still want to make sure it’s protected, this passport cover might be a good option. It comes in over a dozen fun colors like Apple Green and Red and has slots for your vaccine card, four credit cards and a pen in addition to your passport. The case closes via magnetic closure and is protected with RFID-blocking technology. It has a 4.7-star average rating from more than 2,600 reviews on Amazon.

This synthetic leather passport holder features a simple, sleek design and RFID protection to fend off thieves. In addition to a passport pocket, it also has three credit card slots and two interior pockets that you can use for your vaccine card, boarding pass and more. The travel wallet has a 4.5-star rating from more than 500 reviews on Amazon.

This leather passport case from Tumi can double as a wallet — in addition to a passport pocket, it also has seven credit card slots, an interior pocket and a large compartment for cash. It comes in several colors, including Black and Blue Moon — and for families traveling together, Tumi also makes it as a Family Passport Case.

This RFID-blocking passport case and wallet from ROYCE has interior slots for your passport, vaccine card, boarding pass and cash, plus several credit card slots and an information card where you can put your name, address and phone number. It comes in numerous colors, including Purple, Wildberry, Black and Blue. Some reviewers noted that the passport pocket is a little tight at first, but the brand says this is intentional and is designed to ensure your passport never falls out.

If you prefer to personalize your belongings, this vegan leather passport case from Mark & Graham can be customized with a monogram for an additional $12. The brand also sells a matching luggage tag, which you can buy separately or with the passport case as a set.

Fjallraven, maker of the popular Kanken Backpack, also makes a relatively affordable travel wallet with a convenient exterior pocket for your passport, vaccine card and other items. The inside of the wallet has a fleece-lined pocket for your phone, plus several slots for credit cards and cash.

If you prefer to keep your passport accessible at all times in the airport, this passport holder doubles as a crossbody and features interior pockets for your vaccine card and other travel documents. While on vacation, you can also use the bag to hold your cash and credit cards.

Unlike the other passport holders on this list, this one from Fossil has a zippered pouch that you can use to store loose change while traveling. The leather holder, which is designed with RFID protection, also has an interior slide pocket, four credit card slots and a passport pocket. It has a 4.6-star average rating from 75 reviews on Amazon.

With a 5-star average rating from over 100 reviews on ban.do, the Getaway Passport Holder is a highly rated (and relatively affordable) pick. It features three card slots and comes in fun designs like Potpourri and Field Day. Some of the styles feature fun phrases like “Have the best time” and “Mental vacation.”

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.