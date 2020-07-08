What are the best sports bras?

Remember, there isn’t a single bra on the market that works well for all wearers. “The vast array of body types and running gaits means that even ‘5 star’ sports bras have customers who won’t rate it highly because it won’t fit their particular body well,” says Tempesta. When deciding on the final option, keep in mind that a sports bra should feel supportive but not like it is strangling you, adds Kaye. “It should feel like a lift, not a squish,” she says.

Best sports bras: Low impact

The crossover construction not only gives this low-impact bra a unique look but it also sports a breathable feel. The double criss-cross back and removable cups are added perks.

Described as “buttery-soft,” this sports bra’s sweat-wicking Nulu fabric is constructed with optimal cups as well as minimal seams — this bra is all about comfort.

A seamless, jersey material gives this racerback sports bra a soft feel and reduces the chances of chafing while working out. Mesh detailing enhances breathability.

This bra gives you the supportive coverage in the front with six cool straps in the back. Designed for yoga and a full range of motion, its cool-feeling fabric will come in handy this summer.

Designed for training, this sports bra is breathable, moisture-wicking and stretches four ways. (Athleta offers a Give-it-a-Workout Guarantee, which lets you buy a bra, try it out during your workout or class and return it if it doesn’t suit your needs.)

This longline sports bra offers support for up to DD cup size and is personal trainer Lisa Yee’s go-to choice for spin classes. “This bra has a high neck and, in spin class, you are constantly leaning forward. If you don’t want to be throwing your cleavage around, then this is the bra for you,” she says. “Plus, it’s longer so if you pair it with high-waisted spin shorts, you don’t have to add another shirt layer to cover the mid-section.”

Best sports bras: Medium impact

Come for the chevron pattern, stay for the support. Not only does this seamless sports bra have a racerback design and removable cups, but the compressed stretch of the moisture-wicking material makes it feel effortless.

This moisture-wicking sports bra has the classic sports bra look in the front (complete with removable cups) and some surprise strap action in the back that adds an unexpected element to the racerback design.

One of my personal favorites, this compression bra with molded cups and smooth Powersoft fabric has straps that are adjustable in the front — it’s easy to customize or tweak during a workout without having to take the bra off.

With molded, seamless cups and a smooth moisture-wicking material, this medium-impact sports bra offers lightweight combination compression that is all about keeping you comfortable. The padded shoulder strapsand customizable features make it a stand-out option.

There are two things I love about this sports bra: the soft and quick-drying material as well as the double cross-back straps. But my body equally appreciates the flat-lock seams that help prevent chafing and scoop necklines for supportive coverage.

This longline sports bra has both style and comfort with a tag-free label to avoid skin irritation. There are also wide straps to stabilize weight with a plush band that stays in place while working out.

This is Yee’s go-to weight training sports bra, thanks to the criss cross straps that diffuse the weight. “Plus, those straps make it super easy to move and bend and flex without feeling pinched or constricted,” she says.

Yee is also a huge fan of how many brands are now offering cropped tanks that can serve as a tank or bra option at the same time, and especially loves this longline style from Alo.

Best sports bras: High impact

Frustrated with having to wear doubled-up bras and other tricks to get support, O'Connor created a wrap-like design for diverse support needs that “mimics the way we bring our breasts closer to our body with our hands — think what you do when you run down the stairs not wearing a bra to keep the bounce in check.” The sports bra allows for customizable compression directly over the breasts, allowing you to switch between low and high-impact without switching your sports bra.

This combination bra offers support for high-impact activities through wide, adjustable straps, removable cups and a clasp back. Plus, the straps are interchangeable, giving it the ability to transform into a criss-cross back depending on your support needs and personal preferences.

Don’t let the rose gold straps fool you, this isn’t just a “pretty” option. From the high support, adjustable, criss-cross straps to the breathable cut outs and material, this bra is worthy of intense workouts.

With a breathable mesh overlay and strappy back, this high-impact sports bra will have you both looking and feeling cool throughout your workout. Plus, it has removable cups and a supportive band for added comfort.

This racerback style has molded cups with built-in foam padding, adjustability in the band and padded straps and breathable mesh details.

Look no further for a high-impact sports bra that offers you the ability to both personalize the fit as well as the level of support. This bra was designed to give maximum support to diverse body types, all within an adjustable construct.

Designed with Lululemon’s Ultralu fabric, this sweat-wicking and smooth material retains its shape and is both lightweight and supportive. The built-in cups were made to “soften bounce” and you don’t have to worry about constriction from the underband.

For high support while running, check out this combination bra designed with separation and coverage for cups B-E.

For my sweatier workouts that involve lots of cardio, I’m all about this bra. The compression design gives me the support I need for high-impact activities, while the adjustable band and straps allows me to customize the fit.

Sports bras: Misconceptions and mistakes

Chest size doesn’t determine support levels. The idea that smaller chested ladies don’t need high-impact bras and those with large breasts should stay away from low-impact options are completely wrong. All boob sizes will benefit from support fit for various activities. It’s also incorrect because each woman’s body has a different composition of breast tissue, shape and muscle, which impacts the weight and level of support she needs. “I’m fairly small chested but I do a lot of high impact workout activities that need a more compressive sports bra,”says Ottesen.

