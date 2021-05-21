Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Bra brand CUUP debuted its first swimwear collection on May 20, featuring three bikini tops and bottoms that can be mixed and matched. The line currently comes in sizes 30A to 42F for tops and XS to XXXL for the bottoms — and tops are all priced at $98 while the bottoms go for $68 each. The size range is somewhat on par with what we’ve seen other size-inclusive swimwear brands offer — Andie also ranges from XS to XXXL while J.Crew carries up to a size 3X and Old Navy has bikinis and one-pieces in plus sizes 1X to 4X.

Before this collection, CUUP only carried underwear — the company’s unlined bras are especially popular and are even a favorite of Shopping writer Rebecca Rodriguez. To make the collection, which the brand says they took two years to design, CUUP adapted its bras and panties styles into swimwear — they say the bikini tops are “like a bra you can swim in,” according to an email announcing the launch. Each of the bikini tops — The Balconette, The Plunge and The Scoop — and bottoms — The Bikini, The Highwaist and The Tap — have the same name as some of the underwear that the brand sells.

Ahead of this summer, a couple of companies have entered the swimwear space — Good American recently released its own collection and Everlane launched bathing suits for the first time in early April. Like Everlane’s swimsuits, CUUP’s line features ECONYL, a fabric made from nylon waste that is meant to be recycled and reused — including from things like fish nets from the sea, the brand told us. Brands are increasingly using more recycled materials, according to one expert who spoke to Vogue Business, especially as shoppers seem to be much more sustainably-minded nowadays.

Everything in CUUP’s first swimwear line

The line is available in five colors, including ocean-themed hues called Seaweed and Shell. Here are all six of the new pieces that make up CUUP’s new swimwear line.

CUUP’s new bikini tops

To figure out your size, you have to enter in your bra size, which CUUP then converts into a numerical size, ranging from 1 to 23. All of the bikini tops feature adjustable straps.

This bikini top features wide-set straps and an open neckline — plus, the cups are designed to lift and separate. The top is similar in style to The Balconette bra. It’s available in all five colors in the collection: Black, Lava, Seaweed, Shell and Earth.

CUUP calls this style its “most minimal swim silhouette.” It looks like The Plunge bra that the brand also currently carries. It features a deep cut V-neck neckline. It’s available in four colors: Black, Seaweed, Lava and Shell.

The Scoop features a low-scooped neckline that’s meant to help support and separate. This style is similar to the brand’s The Scoop bra. It’s available in four colors: Seaweed, Black, Earth and Lava.

CUUP’s new bikini bottoms

The following bikini bottoms come in sizes XS to XXXL, which also correspond to CUUP’s numerical sizing that ranges from 1 to 7.

The brief offers mid-rise and minimal back coverage. The style is similar to The Bikini underwear bottom the brand offers. It’s available in all five colors of the collection: Black, Seaweed, Lava, Earth and Shell.

Like the underwear version of the style (also called The Highwaist), this bottom features a high-waisted cut that doesn’t have much coverage at the hip or sides. It’s available in five colors: Black, Seaweed, Lava, Earth and Shell.

The Tap also features a high-waist, but has more coverage for the hips — it’s designed to have a sculpted bikini line, according to the brand. It looks like CUUP’s The Tap panty. It’s also available in five colors: Shell, Earth, Lava, Seaweed and Black.

