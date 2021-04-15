Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Everlane’s new swimwear collection includes seven styles — three bikini tops, two bikini bottoms and two one-piece swimsuits. It isn’t the first time that the brand has dipped its toes into swimwear — Everlane once offered a currently sold out swim short and currently carries a sport short you can also swim in — but this is its first complete swimwear collection. Prices range from $30 to $70 and the pieces are available in sizes XXS to XXL. The brand began developing this collection in 2018, according to Sonia Martin, vice president of design at Everlane.

While XXL is the largest letter size Everlane presently sells for women’s clothing, the company has been criticized for its lack of a sizing range — the swimwear space is home to increasingly more size inclusive collections, some offering sizes up to a 4X, including Old Navy and Adidas (others like J.Crew, which also introduced an eco-friendly swimwear capsule collection this week, offer up to a 3X). Asked about the aforementioned size range, Martin told us that the company is “always listening to our customer’s feedback when it comes to sizing, especially knowing how important this is when it comes to swimwear design and fit.” This collection is the second launch from the company this week — on Monday, Everlane introduced its first pair of overalls.

The swimwear is meant to be sustainable, as well. Everlane, which boasts its use of more sustainable materials like recycled wool, produced the collection with recycled plastic. All of the pieces feature a couple ounces’ worth of this plastic — the Bikini Bottom is made from 3 ounces while both one-pieces use 10 ounces each. This plastic comes from materials like fishing nets, textile scraps and worn carpets and turned into a nylon called ECONYL, according to the brand. While this collection is a first for Everlane, brands like Summersalt and Andie offer swimsuits made from salvaged fabrics, too. Sustainable swimwear has been on the rise in recent years thanks to increased access to recycled materials, one expert told Fashionista in 2019.

Everything in Everlane’s new swimwear collection

Each piece in the collection is designed with 82 percent of the aforementioned nylon and 18 percent elastane. The brand is actively looking to use renewed materials for that 18 percent, as well, said Martin.This elastane has some stretch to conform to your body, according to Everlane. The pieces are also meant to resist fading and dry quickly. This collection uses a limited color palette of eight hues, including Marigold and Herb, but not every item is available in every shade— you can mix and match the bikini tops and bottoms.

With a square neckline, this bikini tip features removable pads and adjustable straps. It’s made from 4 ounces of recycled plastic, according to the brand. Keep in mind that the floral printed option of this top is slightly more expensive (at $45) than the other four shades, which are $40 each. Out of the three bikini tops in the collection, this one is offered in the most colors: Black, Marigold, Herb, Rosewood and Navy Floral.

This bikini top features a front band with a tie-front detail,designed so you don’t have to worry about the top coming completely undone. It was made with 5 ounces of recycled plastic, according to Everlane. The top includes a deep V-neck and removable pads as well.

You can choose between three colors: Off-White, Black and Blue Dusk.

Like the Square-Neck Bikini Top, this top is made from 4 ounces of recycled plastic, according to the brand. The top features a deep V-neck, tie closure in the back and removable pads. This version is available in four shades: Black, Rosewood, Bright Red and Marigold.

Made from 4 ounces of recycled plastic, this hipster bottom features what Everlane describes as a “waist-nipping high rise.” It also features moderate coverage in the back and a fully lined interior.Keep in mind that the floral printed option of this bottom is slightly more expensive (at $35) than the other four shades, which are $30 each. You can pick between five colors, including Black, Marigold, Herb, Navy Floral and Blue Dusk.

Unlike the High-Rise Hipster Bottom, the Bikini Bottom features a more classic cut that hits near the hip. But like the high-rise hipster, this bottom has moderate coverage at the back and a fully lined interior. The bottom is made from 3 ounces of recycled plastic, according to the brand. The floral printed option of this bottom is also slightly more expensive (at $35) than the other colors, which are $30 each. It’s offered in seven shades — the most out of the seven items in the collections — including Rosewood, Bright Red and Off-White.

This one-piece features a square neckline and a lower U-shaped back. While the straps are wider on this swimsuit, they aren’t adjustable. The swimsuit also comes with a built-in bra and removable pads. The Square Neck One-Piece uses 10 ounces of recycled plastic in its design, according to Everlane. The floral printed version of this one-piece is slightly pricier than the rest of the colors available, coming in at $70 compared to $65. You can choose between four colors for this one-piece: Black, Marigold, Bright Red and Navy Floral.

Like the other one-piece in the collection, the V-Neck One-Piece is made from 10 ounces of recycled plastic, according to the brand. It includes a built-in shelf bra, removable pads and adjustable straps. The one-piece comes in four colors: Black, Rosewood, Herb and Blue Dusk.

