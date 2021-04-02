Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We're more than one year into the Covid-19 pandemic and face masks have become the social norm, helping reduce the spread of the coronavirus — in fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently advised we double mask.

Although face masks are functional and mandated by certain states, they can result in some minor frustrations like foggy glasses or acne, which is popularly referred to as maskne. To help remedy these issues, popular retailers like Etsy, 3M and Revolve have been selling face mask accessories. These accessories vary in form and function, from $3 ear protectors to adhesive nose strips, and some simply enhance aesthetics, like these kid's iron-on decals.

SKIP AHEAD Functional face mask accessories, storage and stylish additions

18 face mask accessories worth adding to your arsenal

To help simplify your search, we compiled top-rated face mask accessories that can help enhance your face mask-wearing experience, as well as storage solutions for your home and on-the-go safety.

Functional face mask accessories

These six face mask accessories can help prevent your spectacles from fogging up and help relieve discomfort during prolonged wear.

If you sport glasses while wearing a face mask, you’ve likely experienced your frames fogging up. This anti-fog spray received a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 160 reviews on Walmart. You can also mist it onto telescopes, binoculars, and cameras, according to the brand.

A face mask extender helps ensure your mask fits you snuggly and alleviates discomfort— to use it, place the ear loops on the extender’s buttons. This pack includes four silicone extenders and boasts a 4.1-star average rating from more than 9,000 reviews on Amazon.

When stars wear revealing gowns on the red carpet, their respective stylists typically employ double-sided tape, like the popular Hollywood Fashion Tape, to help keep everything in place and prevent wardrobe malfunctions. Face mask tape is similar— it helps secure your face mask and creates a closer seal to prevent fogging if you place it on the nose bridge. It received a 4.3-star average rating from more than 200 reviews on Amazon.

You can place the ear loops of your face mask over the buttons on this headband to help relieve tension from prolonged wear. It’s made of a polyester blend fabric and is available in six colors, including Black and Heather Pink to Persimmon and Mint. In our guide to the best women’s sweaters, fashion expert Joanne Steinbauer told us that a polyester blend material is sweat-wicking. The headband received a 4.2-star average rating from more than 670 reviews on Amazon.

If you prefer wearing your hair up, consider using this 100-percent cotton crocheted hair tie with buttons. It is available in 26 colors like Hot Pink to Tan and Orchid to Seabreeze. Castlegate’s ponytail holder received a 4.9-star average rating from nearly 440 reviews on Etsy.

If the straps of your face mask are too loose, you can quickly remedy the issue by using this affordable kit. The set comes with 120 ear loop adjusters, plus two crochet needles. It boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 2,230 reviews on Amazon.

Face mask storage

Accidentally forgetting your face mask at home? There are a plethora of ways to store your face masks safely on the go.

Evolvetogether, a Shopping reader-favorite face mask brand, sells pocket-sized face mask storage called Keepers. They’re made from biodegradable and plant-based materials and sold in packs of 10. Keepers are available in fun, attention-grabbing prints featuring various greenery and animals like palm leaves and pandas.

Sustainable shoe brand Rothy’s created a face mask accessory set that is both practical and stylish. The 2-piece set includes a face mask and a zippered case made from plastic bottles and recycled materials. This kit is available in three colors: Bright Cobalt, Hot Pink and Dark Navy (out of stock).

You can store up to 50 disposable face masks in this acrylic dispenser that can be placed on an entryway table or mounted on a wall. It received a 4.7-star average from more than 70 reviews on Amazon.

Each container can fit five disposable masks or one reusable cloth face mask, according to Dry Element. The face mask container is made from BPA-free plastic and is available in three colors: Pink, Blue and White. It earned a 4.5-star average rating from nearly 970 reviews on Amazon.

This is the No. 1 bestseller in its class on Amazon, and boasts a 4.6-star average rating from more than 34,900 reviews on the site. Command hooks are great for renters and students in dorms because they don’t need to drill holes in the wall to hang their face masks. Instead, they can stick the hooks and strips on the wall without leaving behind any residue upon removal. The White pack includes 16 hooks and 24 strips and the Clear set comes with 10 wall hooks and Claw Clips, which hold up to 15 pounds each.

Consider these 100-percent wooden coat hooks if you’re looking for more stylish and heavy-duty wall accessories for hanging your face mask collection. During colder months, you can place your face masks next to outerwear that weighs up to 33 pounds on these hooks. They earned a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 850 reviews on Amazon.

Stylish face mask accessories

You don’t have to compromise form for function. We found face mask accessories like trendy peel-and-stick decals and chains made from faux pearls to help elevate your rotation of face masks.

An easy way to customize your face mask is to utilize creative decals, like this kit from Evolvetogether. The peel-and-stick mask decals include two sheets of emoji decals and three sheets of Alphabet decals inspired by the New York City subway system. Like the brand’s Keepers, the decals are made from biodegradable and plant-based materials.

The CDC recently advised gym-goers to sport a face mask while working out. This Athleta face mask lanyard is equipped with a gold-tone clasp and adjusters so wearers can customize the length.

Jewelry brand Pavé the Way marries function and style with its double-layered croakie necklace designed to be worn as jewelry in a post-Covid world. The brand makes eight editions of its mask necklace, including Secure the Future and Speak Up. Pavé the Way allow shoppers to donate 100 percent of the profits from their purchases to as many registered 501(c)(3) organizations as they would like, except for “pro-gun and pro-intolerance” organizations, according to founder and designer Joan Hornig.

A pearl necklace is considered a fashion staple but it can easily set you back a few hundred dollars. If you’re on a budget, consider sporting this $8 faux pearl mask chain instead. It earned a 4.6-star average rating from more than 270 reviews on Amazon.

LovieaShop created a tortoiseshell face mask chain that is available in multiple colors like One, a cream and tan, and Eight, a pink ombré. It received a 4.9-star average rating from more than 60 reviews on Etsy.

Kids can keep their face masks secure while at school or summer camp by using these lanyards. Each pack comes with 10 lanyards in bold colors like Yellow and Red. The set earned a 4.6-star average rating from more than 500 reviews on Amazon.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.