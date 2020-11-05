Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

More than a century after opening, L.L. Bean has entered a wholesale distribution deal with Nordstrom, meaning you can shop for the Shopping reader-favorite brand at the Shopping reader-favorite retailer. For starters, L.L. Bean is offering a curated selection of winter clothing, footwear, and accessories, which you can shop at 20 select Nordstrom stores across the country and online at nordstrom.com. The Maine-based clothing brand is known for its classic New England-inspired fashion — signature pieces include duck boots, chunky knit sweaters, cozy slippers, flannels and stylish-meets-functional outerwear for women, men and children. The company also sells outdoor gear, home goods and dog supplies but you’ll need to buy those directly from L.L. Bean for now. To help simplify your fall and winter L.L. Bean shopping experience, I dug into what’s on offer and found five standout pieces I plan on adding to my shopping cart and think you should consider for yours, too. Before listing out those options, here’s an idea of the products you’ll find at Nordstrom:

Best 5 L.L. Bean pieces at Nordstrom

These stylish duck boots are an L.L. Bean footwear staple — the grained-leather is sprayed with a coating of water-resistant treatment, making them functional against rain and snow. Plus, the lace-up closure keeps your new kicks secure while you're running essential errands or going on socially-distant walks in the winter slush. L.L. Bean makes winter boot for women, men and children and offers a version that sports shearling lining for added warmth, style and comfort.

Rather than sporting a bulky, oversized college sweatshirt while working from home or walking your dog at the park, consider wearing this machine-washable cotton pullover. It features front kangaroo pockets to store your hand sanitizer and smartphone and is available in three colors on Nordstrom and seven if you purchase directly through L.L. Bean. For a smart-casual look, pair your new pullover with dark wash jeans, sunglasses and loafers.

According to L.L. Bean, this winter coat is one of the warmest outwear pieces it makes. The mid-thigh-length jacket was designed to keep you warm during freezing temperatures between 20 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit. As its name suggests, the 850 Power coat is made with a premium 850 count down that is treated with DownTek, which the company claims absorb less moisture and dries 66 percent faster. The hooded coat is available in two colors — Black and Dark Plum — although if you want more colorways, you'll need to head over to L.L. Bean.

Enjoy your fall and winter nights indoors with these shearling-lined mocassins while watching T.V. in your living room or lounging in your bed. You can also wear these rubber-soled shoes outdoors — just be sure to spot clean your slippers with a damp cloth and mild laundry detergent. These medium-width shoes are only available in full-sizes, so if you typically wear a half-size, Nordstrom advised you to go one size up. If you have wide feet, then you'll need to order directly through L.L. Bean, who claims it sold more than 4 million pairs of Wicked Good moccasins over the last five years.

This stylish beanie features a sunset behind Mount Katahdin, the tallest mountain in Maine, and according to L.L. Bean, this print was first featured on its Katahdin Pom Hat in 1988. Costing just under $30, it's an affordable stocking stuffer item you can gift loved ones. It's also made of acrylic, a lightweight and moisture-wicking material. If you want to order a beanie (or several) for yourself, you'll need to hit up L.L. Bean's site instead. Although, Nordstrom sells an adult-sized unisex beanie in three colors: Black, Spruce Pine and Charcoal Heather.

