Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you’re working out in your at-home gym or slowly transitioning to maskless outdoor exercise as per updated CDC guidelines, wearing the right apparel can make all the difference in your fitness routine. And keeping in mind comfort and breathability, fitness apparel brand Outdoor Voices launched an updated version of their bestselling and highly rated Exercise Dress that can be worn with your comfortable sports bra and in lieu of tight-fitting leggings.

The re-released Exercise Dress, which is available on Outdoor Voices starting today, still features its signature built-in bodysuit liner and the silhouette that shoppers know and love, but now includes updated features that maximize comfort and address some popular feedback from shoppers. This includes adjustable T-back straps for a more comfortable fit and a phone-friendly second pocket on the leg liner in addition to the one the dress already has, so you can take more stuff with you without worrying about a bag or purse.

The original Exercise Dress, which first launched in May 2018, has a nearly 5-star average rating from more than 2,800 shoppers. Both the new and original version of the dress are made from the brand’s LightSpeed fabric, which is quick-drying, breathable and lightweight, and includes built-in liner shorts attached at the neckline for some extra coverage and peace of mind. It’s also a shopper favorite for its versatility — you can wear it for a daily run, a trip to the beach or an excursion to the grocery store.

In terms of fit, Outdoor Voices removed the center seam on the bodysuit liner to reduce bunching, while also adding internal hemline grippers to the shorts so they can stay in place regardless of exercise level or movement. For additional light support, the brand recommends styling the dress with its racerback All-Time Bra, which is available in five different colors.

The new launch also introduces four new colors: Dusty Blue, Gecko, Pinot and Tea Tree. While the original dress was created in more than 50 colors and prints, they can sometimes be hard to snag. With this new launch, the brand brought back previously out-of-stock options like the Black, Navy, White, Kalamata and Leopard dresses.

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.