Parachute expanded its Linen Loungewear collection to include two new men’s styles: the Linen Top and Linen Pant. Like the brand’s women’s linen loungewear, the new men’s pieces are made from 100 percent European flax and they’re offered in Parachute’s newest colors: Fawn and Coal. Like all of Parachute’s bedding, bath and tabletop items, its new apparel is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, meaning products have been tested against harmful substances.

This long-sleeve button down shirt is designed to have an oversized look. It features rubber buttons, a drop shoulder and chest pocket, as well as a relaxed collar and side hem slits. The shirt is available in sizes ranging from Small to Extra Large and it’s machine-washable.

The Men’s Linen Pant features an elastic waist with a drawstring. It has two front pockets and a relaxed fit. The pant is available in sizes ranging from Small to Extra Large and it’s machine-washable.

Additionally, Parachute released its new Linen House Dress. The caftan-inspired dress is also designed with 100 European flax, and it’s available in three colors: Coal, Bone and Clay.

Parachute’s new dress features hem side slits, side pockets and long sleeves, as well as hidden buttons on the neck placket. The brand said the dress is designed to be a gender neutral piece and have an oversized look. It’s available in sizes ranging from Extra Small to Extra Large and it’s machine-washable.

