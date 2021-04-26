Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Parade, the direct-to-consumer underwear brand that launched in 2019 and quickly became a cult favorite, is officially entering the bralette market. The company recently launched two new bralettes — the Scoop Bralette and Triangle Bralette — both of which can be paired with Parade’s underwear for more than 130 mix and match opportunities, according to the brand.

Parade claims that its production team spent two years creating the new bralettes before they arrived on the market. During this process, the company says it fit and designed each size of the undergarment using models of various sizes and body types. Parade also used this time to develop its AirBand, the “feather-light” under-bust elastic used on both of the bras that doesn’t dig into you like underwire.

Parade’s bralettes are made from the brand’s signature stretchy and certified recycled Re:Play fabric, which was created by a team that previously worked with Lululemon. It’s composed of 85 percent recycled nylon, 15 percent spandex and has a breathable 100 percent cotton lining.

Both the Scoop Bralette and the Triangle Bralette are available in various colorways, ranging from Cobbler and Spritz to Pistachio and Banana Split. (Some of these colors are limited editions.) Both bras are available in sizes ranging from XS to 3XL, and women with a smaller rib cage and bigger chests can purchase the Scoop Bralette in one of the special Support+ sizes designed for larger cup sizes.

Unlike some other bralettes with less support, Parade’s bralettes have adjustable straps and a clasp hook in the back like a traditional bra. They are unlined and unpadded, though the fabric is double layered for added support that’s designed to still show off your natural shape.

