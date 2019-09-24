Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
Ok, here's the thing: Storing your files exclusively on your phone or computer is risky. Whether from a crash, a failed software update, theft, or just a freak accident, your personal photos, videos, and other data can easily be lost forever with no way of recovery. Want to protect them? Then you should get cloud storage.
Your first instinct may be to sign up for iCloud or Dropbox, as they're well-known and widely used. But with these, you'll pay a fortune every month for just a few gigs of space. Instead, why not pay a low one-time fee for a ton of ultra-secure cloud storage and never have to worry about it again?
Check out these affordable iCloud alternatives and save your precious data.
Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan
If you have astronomical amounts of data living on your device – between photos, videos, documents, music, and other miscellaneous files – you're going to need a massive amount of backup space to keep it safe. That's where Degoo Premium swoops in to save the day. You'll get your choice between 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, or 10TB of backup space for life, which is locked down with ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption. That means nobody can see it except you. Plus, Degoo automatically detects changes in your files and updates them so you don't have to constantly have to.
ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription
If you're new to the world of cloud storage and need something quick, easy, and user-friendly, ThunderDrive is hard to beat. It features an intuitive design and simple interface that allows you to store and retrieve your stuff up to six times faster than Amazon's cloud storage. With ThunderDrive, you'll get a lifetime of affordable storage at two different levels. The personal plan offers 500 GB, which can fit hundreds of thousands of songs, while the Pro plan offers 2 TB, enough to hold 500 hours worth of movies.
Koofr Cloud Storage Plan: Lifetime Subscription
As you know, we live in the age of instant gratification and the quickest, most convenient option usually is the one we like best. In the world of cloud storage, Koofr is that option. Instead of spending hours dealing with a clunky interface and learning how to navigate between devices, this storage option is intuitive and simple. It features a Duplicate Finder, which eliminates any duplicate files and saves you time in the long run. Plus, you can also connect it to external cloud accounts like Dropbox and Google Drive, so all your stuff will be in one place.
Zoolz Cloud Backup For Home: 1TB of Cloud Backup Storage
What good is cloud storage without cloud backup? With Zoolz Cloud Backup for Home, your data and files are backed up automatically and seamlessly to prevent them from vanishing. It allows you to schedule when and where your backups go and access them whenever you need to. You can even preview your backups using the mobile app.
Looking for more deals?
- These truly wireless earbuds compete with Apple's AirPods
- Travel smarter with this award-winning carry-on spinner case
- Upgrade to a premium mattress without breaking the bank
- Get up to 25 percent on a weighted blanket to help reduce stress
- Master a new language in time for your next big vacation or trip
- Don't know Microsoft Excel? This bundle will help you master it