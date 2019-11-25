Get automatically notified with travel deals tailored to you

Shopping content by StackCommerce
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
According to experts, we're living in the "golden age" of cheap flights: Airline competition and declining fuel prices have made it more affordable to jet-set across the country (and around the globe).
While there's an abundance of affordable flights out there, it takes time and patience to find the real steals. We're talking flights that are hundreds of dollars cheaper than what you'd normally expect to pay. That's where premium services like Matt's Flights, come in handy. And right now, you can get a premium subscription to the service for $25, or virtually 50 percent off.
The service endlessly searches for flights from popular airports to myriad destinations — you choose your favorites. The second it spots a cheap deal worth buying (either due to airline errors or rare seat discounts), you'll get an email alert. Deals will be sent straight to your inbox at least three times a week, providing you plenty of great opportunities to get out there and see the world.
On top of these notifications, you'll also be getting other perks: one-on-one flight and travel planning support 24/7, unlimited custom search requests and instant access to the best travel deals internationally and domestically.