From preparing for upcoming travel plans to expanding your vocabulary, there's always a good reason to learn a new language. It can bolster cognitive development, expand cultural insight, strengthen social intelligence, and liberate you to travel the planet more freely.
The online language-learning app is designed to get you speaking a new language without spending hundreds of hours memorizing words or wasting your time on unnecessary jargon.
While it's a worthwhile endeavor, learning a new language takes time—there’s no getting around that. Gathering the right resources—as is the case with most goals—can greatly help push the process along and give you better results. The Babbel app lets you learn any of the 14 offered languages on your own time and in your own space—whether you're a beginner or an advanced speaker.
And with guidance from more than 100 linguists, the folks behind Babbel built its course selections in bite-sized sessions, each no longer than 15 minutes. On top of that, you won't be the only one doing the work. Built-in speech recognition algorithms accurately point out whether your pronunciation is off and personalized review sessions help you identify where you might need some extra practice. In other words, the app is designed to stick by your side along the entire journey.
