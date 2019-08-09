Breaking News Emails
SHOPPING CONTENT BY STACKCOMMERCE
These products were selected by StackCommerce, which created these articles. The products are not endorsed by the NBC News editorial team. If you buy something through these links, NBC News and StackCommerce make some revenue from your purchase.
With roughly more than 6,500 languages spoken around the world, it's unfortunate that many of us only speak one fluently. Luckily, if you want to expand your horizons by learning a new one, there's an app for that.
Whether you're a frequent traveler, a business guru, or just enjoy learning new things for fun, then one of these language-learning apps could be the way to go. Technology has made language learning more exciting, effective and efficient. So, don't worry — you won't be reminded of your awful high school Spanish class memories.
Even better, all three apps are on sale. There's sure to be one that suits you and your lifestyle. Check them out below.
Mondly: Lifetime Subscription
Mondly's innovative language app fast tracks you to becoming a native speaker in a way that actually works. Rather than focusing on rote memorization, it uses state-of-the-art speech recognition and a conversation-focused curriculum. In other words, you'll have actual conversations to practice your pronunciation and will only receive positive feedback if you pronounce them correctly. You can choose five languages to learn out of 33 and can tackle them on your own time from your mobile device.
Earworms MBT Language Learning Bundle Vol. 1-3
Earworms MBT makes learning a new language as easy as listening to music. For once, there are no boring vocabulary lessons. Instead, you'll simply listen to tunes filled with rhythmic repetitions and subconsciously pick up new verbs, nouns, and connecting words along the way until you're ready to hold a real conversation. With this bundle, you'll get access to three volumes of musical language learning for Latin American Spanish, and you can upload the songs to your iPod, iPhone, Android or other MP3 players for on-the-go listening.
uTalk Language Education: Lifetime Subscription
Foreign language classes in school often focus on formal diction that sounds nothing like the way people actually talk. uTalk Language Education, on the other hand, teaches you real, practical vocabulary that you'll actually use in real-world situations. You'll play fun yet challenging games, listen to actual native speakers and be able to record your pronunciation progress. Plus, you can choose six languages from a list of 130 to learn over your lifetime subscription.