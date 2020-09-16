Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

MasterClass is offering college students a yearlong subscription to its platform for only $1. The discounted subscription comes as students across the nation are experiencing college differently this semester, due to coronavirus. To support students and rally around them, MasterClass is slashing the price on courses that would otherwise cost $180, for one day only on Sept. 17. Students must have a valid .edu email address or proof of college registration to be eligible for the discount.

As NBC News previously reported, internships and interviews are being compromised due to coronavirus. However, these online courses aim to give college students real-world experiences as taught by over 85 instructors (many of whom may include their favorite celebrities). The classes range across subjects, including music and entertainment, culinary arts, science and technology, film and TV, writing and more. For example, you could learn about applied physics from Simone Biles’s gymnastic class or organic chemistry from Gordon Ramsay’s cooking class. The courses are available to stream on a variety of devices, including smartphones, desktop computers and TVs. The special offer is only active for 24 hours and ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept.17, so if you think your student could benefit from a subscription, you may want to shop fast.

3 noteworthy MasterClass courses

To help guide you through the plethora of courses offered with a MasterClass subscription, we rounded up a few classes to consider should you sign up (or gift a subscription).

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Timbaland, the Grammy-winning producer, known for his work with Aaliyah, Missy Elliot and Justin Timberlake, shares insight on how he crafts his Billboard chart-topping beats. You’ll see him in the studio creating a simple instrumental with his voice and a microphone to layering more complex vocals and finding a hook. Throughout the course, which consists of 15 sessions amounting to just over three hours, you’ll learn sampling, how to create a structure and melody, tips on capturing inspiration and more.

Chris Voss is a former FBI hostage negotiator who has been faced with communicating with terrorists, bank robbers, kidnappers and more. Equipped with field-tested strategies, Voss will walk you through negotiating techniques like mirroring and labeling plus observing body language and speech patterns. As part of this 18-session course, totaling up to just over three hours, you’ll learn communication skills, human nature insights and tips on navigating everyday negotiations such as improving your salary or relationships.

If your student is into fashion, media, or is just curious to learn more about leadership skills, you may want to consider this Creativity and Leadership course by Anna Wintour. As editor-in-chief of Vogue and artistic director of Condé Nast, Wintour gives viewers a glimpse into her creative process, including growing talent, making decisions and evolving a brand. The course includes 12 sessions adding up to just over two-and-a-half hours.

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak