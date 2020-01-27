Punch up your resume for less than $30 with this lifetime subscription

Shopping content by StackCommerce
According to Glassdoor, recruiters and hiring managers scan résumés for a mere six seconds before moving on to the next in the pile. The sad reality is that if your résumé doesn't stand out at first scan, it will be hard, if not impossible, for you to pass the first barrier to entry for your dream job. It also doesn't help that many companies are employing applicant tracking systems, or ATS for short, that sort, scan and rank résumés for open positions.
That's where Rezi's résumé software comes into play. It gives you access to hirable résumé formats as well as a generator tool, both of which are optimized specifically for applicant tracking systems. And once you're done inputting your information, you will also receive instant feedback on your résumé, so you know exactly how it stacks up against the competition. And right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to it for $29.
It's worthwhile for any job seeker to ensure their résumé checks off all the boxes an ATS is looking for, as well as ensure their list of skills and experience comes across in an engaging way if it ever happens to cross the desk of a recruiter.