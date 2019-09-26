Breaking News Emails
There are some people who love the feel of a book in their hands — and there’s no getting around that. But for the rest of us out there who indulge in digital reads, we know just how convenient it is to read books on our tablets or phones, or even listen to audio recordings while we’re on the move. Not to mention, cost-effective.
With the right subscription on hand, e-reading enthusiasts can enjoy thousands of titles for less than the price of a paperback. Take Scribd, for example. Scribd was launched in 2007 and has since gained a cult-following among bibliophiles (more than 80 million monthly readers enjoy the service and TIME called it one of the “10 start-ups that will change your life”). Think of the service as a Netflix for book content. With a Scribd subscription, users can enjoy unlimited access to a variety of best-selling and award-winning titles that you can read on your iOS, Android or Kindle Fire devices, as well as the ability to listen to audiobooks, or even peruse your favorite magazine or newspaper titles. The service houses more than a million different books and audiobooks, so your content options feel virtually unlimited.
Some other standout features include its personalized recommendations that will help you navigate its expansive catalog to find your next read, as well as access to expert-curated reading lists and collections to inspire your reading lists.
And a one-year subscription to Scribd is on sale right now for just $80 (and a six-month subscription is only $35 as opposed to its retail price of $54). If you break that down, it’s about $7 a month, which is less than what you’d pay for a paperback at your local bookstore. That price alone, plus the sheer amount of titles available for you to dive into, might even convince the most stalwart supporters of hardcover books to reconsider.
