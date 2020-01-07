Speed up your reading with this $40 lifetime subscription

Shopping content by StackCommerce
The ability to speed read (and comprehend) books, emails, websites, articles or any other written documents could seem out of each for some. Digesting content more quickly, on top of how many more conversations you can feel well-equipped to engage in.
And contrary to popular belief, speed reading isn't just for those who were lucky enough to be born with the gift of photographic memory. Zap Reader, a Windows and iOS app that guides you through speed-reading training and documents in real-time, is making this process accessible to practically everyone. And right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to the service for $40.
How does it work, exactly? Zap Reader coaches you (with the help of world-class experts) in real-time, helping you quit bad reading habits (like single word fixation and losing your place on a page) along the way. Simply add your files to the Zap Reader cloud library, and from there, you'll be able to read content faster than before. Plus, the app also remembers your position in every book or webpage, so if you step away from your device, you can pick up right where you left off.
And because speed reading takes time to master, Zap Reader (which works on both Windows and macOS devices) also gives you detailed reports and personalized tips as time goes on.