You’ve probably heard a lot about Virtual Private Networks (or VPNs)—have you considered actually getting one?
They encrypt your personal data and make surfing the web—especially on open WiFi networks like ones at coffee shops or college campuses—much safer. With a VPN...
- Your autosaved information (such as usernames and passwords) is shielded from prying eyes, as is other sensitive information that’s stored on your web browser.
- You might find your Internet gets a bit faster since your browser will be using much less bandwidth
- You can change your geolocation on your computer, granting access to area-specific sites or streaming services.
Maybe more importantly, many VPN services are also budget-friendly. Here are four examples of VPN options that will give you the security you want and which are currently on sale.
Disconnect VPN: 1 Year Premium Service
This SXSW Innovation Award-winning service can skillfully keep your data safe from companies, cybercriminals and government entities. You can use it on up to three devices, including iOS, Android, Mac OS X, and Windows.
NordVPN: 3 Year Subscription
NordVPN’s private tunnels are double-encrypted to help keep your information safe. With 3,521 different server locations around the world, you can set your geo-location to 61 countries for high-speed and less- or unrestricted access to your favorite sites.
KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription
Get lifetime access to KeepSolid’s VPN, which boasts nearly 10 million users worldwide. They don't set bandwidth limits and give you 24/7 customer support.
PureVPN: 5-Year Subscription
Get access to secure browsing for up to five simultaneous devices for five years. You'll have thousands of server options, unlimited bandwidth and privacy of your online activities.
