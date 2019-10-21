Breaking News Emails
In the Information Age we're living through, programs like "Planet Earth," "Apollo 11" and "Free Solo" have all become must-watch entertainment—and not just in the documentary genre, but in the entire movie and TV space.
For those who can't seem to get enough of these gripping stories and stunningly shot videos, CuriosityStream is a subscription worth checking out. It's a sort of Netflix but specifically curated for documentary content. With access to CuriosityStream, you can watch more than 2,000 documentary features and series, including exclusive, award-winning content and immersive storytelling experiences from experts like Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough. And right now, you can grab a two-year subscription for $30.
In a similar fashion to 'Netflix,' this on-demand platform allows you stream content on your desktop, mobile device, tablet, or TV (using your favorite streaming device, like Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and more). A membership to CuriosityStream also allows you to watch an unlimited amount of documentary features every month. Don't know where to start? The content spans a variety of categories, including
- science
- nature
- history
- technology
- and society
With new titles added to the mix regularly, documentary lovers will struggle to run out of exciting things to watch. And getting that sort of access for to years at $30 is definitely worth considering right now.
