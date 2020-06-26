Watch live: Trump speaks at workforce policy board meeting

9 Best Bluetooth portable speakers to shop in 2020

Top-performing wireless speakers have high-quality sound, won't take up too much space and have useful features like the ability to charge your phone.
Tribit's XSound Go speaker is a solid budget option. It may not fill your entire backyard with sound, but it will sound great and cost you significantly less than the competition.
Tribit's XSound Go speaker is a solid budget option. It may not fill your entire backyard with sound, but it will sound great and cost you significantly less than the competition.Tribit
By Whitson Gordon

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Whether you’re hanging out in the backyard or heading to a lesser-known beach for some socially-distanced relaxation, a few tunes usually make everything better. But the market is flooded with Bluetooth speakers and it’s easy to get turned around, which might mean you'll ultimately buy something sub-par. To help you get a lay of the land in the portable speakers space, we've compiled some of the best portable speakers to shop right now, with options at different price points and with different features.

IN THIS ARTICLE How to buy portable speakers | Best portable speakers

Related

Shopping

ShoppingOne cookbook author's favorite stand mixer

How to buy the best portable speakers

When it comes to outdoor, portable Bluetooth speakers, there are a few things you’ll want to keep in mind.

Portable speaker size

The smaller the speaker, the easier it is to lug around in your backpack. Larger speakers will produce better sound at higher volumes.

Speaker volume

Just because something sounds good in your bedroom doesn’t mean it’ll sound good in the backyard. A speaker’s wattage rating can help you determine the max volume it can handle, though not all companies list watts on their spec pages.

Related

shopping

shoppingThe best bookshelf speakers for home audio, according to audio experts

Sound quality

You want a speaker that can clearly reproduce your music with a balanced sound. Speakers that can’t produce enough bass may sound tinny or shrill, while speakers that overdo the bass may sound muddy compared to more balanced options.

Portable speakers’ durability and water resistance

If you plan on bringing your speaker to the pool or on a hike, you’ll want something with a bit of shock protection or water resistance. You can read about water resistance ratings in our guide, but most of the speakers on this list are rated IPX7, which means they’re designed to be submerged in water — though I wouldn’t dunk them just willy-nilly.

Related

Shopping

ShoppingShould you get a soundbar for your TV?

Extra features

If you download a speaker’s companion app, it may come with other goodies. Some may have an equalizer that lets you adjust the bass and treble, while many allow you to pair multiple speakers from the same brand for synchronized music across ever larger spaces.

Portable speaker prices

Cost fluctuates on Bluetooth speakers a lot, to the point where a certain color of a superior speaker may drop below the price of its normally-cheaper competitor. Make sure you’re getting a good deal by shopping around.

Related

shopping

shoppingBuying wireless earbuds? Here are good options at different prices

Best portable speakers

With all that in mind, after testing a number of Bluetooth speakers — and tying in my years of experience using and writing about speakers from popular brands — here's guidance to help you find some of the best portable speakers you can buy right now.

Best all-around portable speaker: JBL

1. JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker

Of all the options out there, the JBL Flip 5 sounds the best for its size and price, with decently strong bass and a clear midrange that’s perfect for bringing out guitars and vocals. Combine that with tons of color options and the ability to pair with other JBL products for a multi-speaker setup, and it’s one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy — as long as you don’t need to pump the volume too high.

JBL Flip 5 Portable Speaker

$99.99
$88.99
$99.99
$119.95

Best loud and feature-heavy portable speaker: Ultimate Ears

2. Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Speaker

Ultimate Ears’ Boom 3 hits a similar sweet spot of size, sound quality and affordability. While the Boom 3 doesn’t sound quite as good as the JBL Flip 5, it does get noticeably louder, and its slightly more bass-heavy sound does well with hip-hop and electronic music. It can pair with other Boom speakers for synchronized music, and has other creature comforts like an in-app equalizer, a sold-separately wireless charging dock and more. If the Boom 3 is a bit small for you, check out UE’s larger Megaboom 3 instead.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Portable Speaker

$119.99
$149.96
$149.89

Related

Lifestyle

LifestyleThe best workout headphones and earbuds, according to fitness pros

Best eco-friendly portable speaker: House of Marley

3. House of Marley Get Together Portable Audio System

The Get Together speaker is no small investment but might be a fit for anyone looking to go with a speaker boasting earth-friendly materials. The speaker is partially composed of bamboo, cotton and hemp.

House of Marley Get Together Portable Audio System

$149.99
$219.99
$139.95
$141.97
$199.99

Best value portable speaker: Soundcore

4. Soundcore Motion+ Portable Speaker

Anker’s Soundcore Motion+ keeps it simple: great sound at an affordable price. The Motion+ gets noticeably louder than the similarly-priced Flip 5 and has a bigger battery, while sounding almost as good — but not quite. It also isn’t as portable, but it does boast an equalizer and multi-speaker pairing in Soundcore’s app, just like its competitors.

Soundcore Motion+ Portable Speaker

$99.99
$105.99
$99.99

Related

Shopping

ShoppingOtterBox releases over 100 charging products

Best affordable portable speaker: Tribit

5. Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker

If you aren’t looking to spend much, Tribit has some of the best budget Bluetooth speakers in the business. Their XSound Go speaker may not fill your entire backyard with sound, but for nearby listening, it’ll sound great at a very affordable price.

Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker

$38.99
$34.99
$32.99

Best clip-on, compact portable speaker: Tribit

6. Tribit Stormbox Micro Portable Speaker

Adventurous types looking for a clip-on speaker should check out Tribit’s Stormbox Micro. It’s louder and bassier than the other similarly-sized clip-on speakers I’ve tested, and it’ll strap on to just about anything: your bike, your backpack, or your off-roading stroller. If you don’t need a clip-on but want something in a similar price range, Tribit’s regular Stormbox is fantastic, too.

StormBox Micro Portable Speaker

$55.99
$55.99

Related

Shopping

ShoppingBest outdoor projectors and projector screens

Best portable speaker with built-in charger: JBL

7. JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker

While all the Bluetooth speakers on this list have built-in batteries so you can rock out wirelessly, stepping up in price gets you speakers like the JBL Charge 4 — they can use that battery to charge your phone while also powering the music.

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker

$129.99
$179.99
$149.96
$129.95
$180.00

Best Bluetooth speaker with Alexa built-in: Ultimate Ears

8. Ultimate Ears Blast Portable Speaker

If you like the look of the Boom but prefer to control the music hands-free, Ultimate Ears’ Blast line of speakers adds Alexa microphones to the mix, so you never need to touch your phone. For a bigger sound, check out the Megablast.

Ultimate Ears Blast Portable Speaker

$99.99
$274.96
$76.19

Best portable boombox: JBL

9. JBL Boombox 2 Portable Speaker

Most of these speakers will do well for small-to-medium sized spaces — and frankly, that’s probably enough if you don’t want your neighbors to hate you. But for pool parties and backyard barbecues that require more sound, the JBL Boombox 2 sounds fantastic and can crank the volume much higher.

JBL Boombox 2 Portable Speaker

$479.99
$449.95
$499.95
$449.95

Related

Shopping

ShoppingBest outdoor projectors and projector screens

More shopping guides and recommendations

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

Whitson Gordon

Whitson Gordon is a freelance technology writer with bylines in the New York Times, Popular Science Magazine, PC Magazine and more. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Lifehacker and How-To Geek.