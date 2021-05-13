Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

What you go to sleep on can actually affect the rest you end up getting — from the pillow underneath your head to the mattress you toss and turn on throughout the night. Since sleeplessness has been a problem since long before the pandemic, it’s not surprising to see so many, including Shopping readers, taking an interest in sleep-related products recently — just look at the popularity of weighted blankets over the last couple of years. Bedding can play a big part in getting a better night’s sleep, as experts have previously explained to us — and the right duvet may be able to help make your bed a much more comfortable place.

Still, duvets can be expensive, especially ones made from down (or the feathers from geese or ducks) — Parachute’s down duvet starts at $249 for a twin size, for example. Generally, down alternative duvets — which usually use microfiber or other man-made materials to mimic the feeling of down — are a more affordable option, and they’re typically less warm than down, which may be a feature to consider for hot sleepers and the warmer weather to come. To help, we rounded up affordable duvets under $200 to consider adding to your bedroom.

Best affordable duvets and duvet inserts of 2021

When shopping for duvets, you might see words like “comforter” and “duvet insert” as well — while these terms can refer to a duvet, a comforter customarily comes with a built-in cover and an insert goes inside a duvet cover (a decorative piece of bedding that can protect the insert, as one expert explained to us). Below are a few highly rated and affordable duvet inserts from retailers like Amazon, Allswell and more. To compare prices properly between the different duvets, we’ve included the cost of the queen size for each.

This duvet insert is the No.1 bestselling duvet on Amazon and boasts an average 4.7-star rating over more than 62,400 reviews. Sizes range from Twin to California King. It features a polyester fiberfill and is designed to be used all year round. The duvet has quilted stitching on top — this is meant to help keep the filling in its place. You can choose between nine colors, including Burgundy and Plum.

This duvet has earned an average 4.6-star rating over more than 83,800 reviews on Amazon. It comes in eight sizes, including the standard Twin and California King and Oversized Queen and King. Made with a microfiber filling, the duvet comes in a couple of colorways including Gray Polka Dots and features a reversible design.

From Target’s line of affordable basics, Room Essentials, this popular duvet is meant to be lightweight year-round. It features a polyester filling and is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it’s been tested for harmful substances. You can choose between three sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King. The duvet has earned an average 4.5-star rating over close to 800 reviews.

One of the best duvets, Allswell’s down alternative duvet is available in three sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/Cal King. The cover is made with an antimicrobial cotton sateen and the filling features an anti-allergen polyester. It’s designed to be used in both cold and hot weather. The insert has earned an average 4.3-star rating over more than 60 reviews at Allswell.

You can choose between two types of filling for this duvet from Purple: Lightweight, a lighter fill designed with hot sleepers in mind, and All-Season, a heavier fill that offers more warmth. Unlike some down alternative duvets that are machine washable, though, this duvet can only be dry cleaned. It’s available in the following sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/Cal King. The duvet is a popular pick with Purple shoppers, earning an average 4.4-star rating over close to 350 reviews.

This top rated duvet insert features a polyester fill that the brand says is meant to resist flattening even over time. It boasts an average 4.6-star rating over close to 150 reviews. You can choose between a Light or Medium weight (the heavier Medium weight is slightly pricier). It comes in sizes Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen and King/Cal King — the duvet is designed to be oversized, so you should probably double check the measurements before buying a duvet cover.

Another one of the duvets we previously covered, Brooklinen’s down alternative duvet boasts an average 4.8-star rating over more than 1,215 reviews. It currently comes in two weights: Lightweight for hot sleepers and Ultra-Warm for those who tend to be cold through the night. (The weight in between the two, All-Season, is sold out in the queen size right now.) The duvet features a cotton sateen shell and microfiber filling.

