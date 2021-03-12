Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We’ve seen increased interest from Shopping readers and shoppers in general for bedroom items like bed sheets and other sleep aids, including mattresses and weighted blankets. In that bucket of sleep-first wares is the classic pajama. Whether you’re ordering takeout and sipping wine on a Friday night, watching movies in bed on a lazy Sunday or just lounging around the house otherwise, here’s where to find some of the most highly-rated pajamas right now.

Best women’s pajamas in 2021

Pajamas come in many styles at various price points. After browsing department stores and DTC brands, we’ve rounded up highly-rated options, from sets and separates to fleece joggers, rompers and more.

This Stars Above pajama set includes a short-sleeve button down featuring a collar and chest pocket, as well as shorts. The pieces are machine-washable and made of a blend of modal and spandex. It also comes in a long-sleeve option, as well as a cropped-pant and long-pant variation. Plus, you can find it in half a dozen colors, including Black, Blue and Mauve. The set has garnered a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,000 Target reviewers.

Athleta’s Nighttime Bliss romper is both cozy and stylish. Made of Tencel modal and spandex jersey, it’s machine-washable and great for wearing to bed, relaxing around the house or running errands. It features a V neckline and can be found in Black. Additionally, it comes in six sizes from XXS through XL. It received a 4.7-star average rating by 19 Athleta reviewers.

These Stars Above mid-rise supersoft joggers are machine-washable and made of a polyester-rayon-and-spandex blend. They feature a drawstring waistband to adjust the fit and side pockets to hold your phone or AirPods while you walk around the house. The joggers come in three colors, including Heather Gray, Black and Charcoal. More than 750 Target reviewers left them a 4.3-star average rating.

This J.Crew pajama set offers a vintage design and is created with “crisp men's shirting cotton,” according to the retailer. It includes a collared short-sleeve top with buttons down the front and a pocket at the chest, as well as elastic waistband pants. You can find it in four colors, including Hydrangea, Pale Guava and White and in nine sizes, from XXS to 3XL. More than 140 J.Crew reviewers left it a 4.4-star average rating. You can also customize your pajamas by adding a monogram for $10. If you tend to throw off the covers while you sleep at night, you may prefer this shorts option.

Old Navy’s lightweight pajama pants are machine-washable and made from a blend of modal, rayon and spandex. They’re mid-rise and feature an elastic waistband with an interior drawstring. Plus, they come in over half a dozen colors and patterns, including Camo, Light Heather Gray, Black and more. The pants have garnered a 4.6-star average rating from 70 Old Navy reviewers. If you prefer wearing shorts while you sleep, the retailer offers a similar shorts option.

Where to buy pajamas

While you look at the highlighted products above, here are some Shopping reader-favorite retailers that offer pajamas and loungewear.

